North and central France on alert as more snow arrives

<div><div>A total of 29 departments were placed on orange alert - the second highest warning - in France on Wednesday morning by the country's national weather agency <a href="http://vigilance.meteofrance.com/" target="_blank">Meteo France</a>. </div></div><div>Twenty-five departments in the north and central France were on alert for ice and snow while four in the south west were on alert for avalanches. </div><div>The departments on alert for ice and snow were Aisne, Ardennes, Aube, Cher, Côte-d'Or, Eure-et-Loir, Loir-et-Cher, Loiret, Marne, Nièvre, Nord, Oise, Pas-de-Calais, Saône-et-Loire, Paris and the area immediately outside the city known as the "Petite Couronne", Seine-Maritime, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Somme, Yonne, Essonne and Val-d'Oise. </div><div>Meanwhile the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Hautes-Pyrénées, Ariège and Haute-Garonne were on alert for avalanches. </div><div>The alerts are expected to remain in place until Thursday at 6 am and people in these areas are advised to be vigilant due to the risk of dangerous weather.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548230406_WeatherJan23.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 387px;" /></div><div><i>Map: Meteo France </i></div><div><div><div>On Wednesday the department of Ardennes in the Grand Est region and the historical region of Burgundy in the east are expected to see snowfall of between 5 and 10 cm, or up to 15 cm locally on high ground. </div><div>And according to weather forecaster François Gourand, the snow "will hold because it is so cold".</div></div><div>People in the northern French city of Lille and Reims in the north east, woke up to a coating of snow on Wednesday morning. </div><div>In Lille there was 9 cm of snow early in the morning, a level of snowfall which hasn't been seen in the city since 2013 while in Reims there was 6 cm of snow. </div><div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Le réveil à Lille sous 10 cm de neige ❄️ 😱 <a href="https://t.co/FDqDPpfE3c">pic.twitter.com/FDqDPpfE3c</a></p>— Sylvain PaturelVoyer (@SylvainPaturel) <a href="https://twitter.com/SylvainPaturel/status/1087977133341925376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 23, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div></div><div>Many local authorities had decided to suspend school transport, including in the departments of Ardennes, Yonne, Meuse, Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Somme, Aisne and Oise. </div><div>In the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France, where snow showers were expected, and in Burgundy maintained the 80 km/h speed limit imposed on Tuesday as well as the ban on vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes and vehicles carrying dangerous goods.</div><div> In the Hauts-de-France region the speed limit was reduced to 110 km/h on the motorways until midday on Wednesday. </div><div><strong>Avalanches</strong></div><div>Weather forecasters have predicted that the risk of avalanches will increase on Wednesday in the mountains of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, the western Hautes-Pyrénées, the Hautes-Pyrénées. and in the mountains of Haute-Garonne and western Ariège.</div><div>The risk will become even higher on Thursday due to increased snowfall throughout Wednesday.</div><div>"Many large avalanches, sometimes very large, may occur and affect roads or infrastructure, including at medium altitude," warned Météo France.</div></div>