In Pictures: The Paris theatre show that forced the audience to strip naked

<p>Undeterred by chilling name of the venue, the Palace of Ice, nudists shed their winter woolies to watch the farce sending up those who object to their lifestyle.</p><p>"There is no better way of laughing than to laugh in the nude," said Cedric Amato, the head of a Paris nudist group, who braved a forecast of snow to attend.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548246025_000_1CI0Y1.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548246035_000_1CI0QF.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>The one-off show, about a brother and sister who find themselves on opposing sides of prickly social issues, was the first all-nude show in a major venue in the French capital.</p><p>The producers insisted that the audience must strip off to see the play, and that everyone must bring their own towel - for hygiene reasons.</p><p>VIPs, however, were provided with their own microfibre seat covering.</p><p>"Nu et approuvé", which translates as nude and approved, is a play on words of a formula commonly used in France for signing official documents.</p><p>The squabbling siblings "have to drop their masks and bare all to find a more relaxed common ground."</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548246052_000_1CI0Y6.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>Nudists gave the show the thumbs up. "I really enjoyed it," one middle-aged woman told AFP, while Amato said it was important because "it is a way for us also get to talk about our lifestyle and our needs.</p><p>"We need to break the social codes to be ourselves in a place like this and have a good time," he said.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548246070_000_1CI0QH.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548246106_000_1CI0XW.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548246208_000_1CI0Y4.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>Naturists have been pushing to make their lifestyle more mainstream in Paris, with stand-up comedy nights, naked museum visits and a dedicated nudist zone in the city's biggest park.</p><p>However, the French capital's first nudist restaurant, O'Naturel, will close next month because it could not put enough bums on seats.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548246162_000_1CI0Y3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548246229_000_1CI0YE.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p>