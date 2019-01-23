French Word of the Day: arnaque

<div><strong>Why do I need to know <i>arnaque</i>?</strong></div><div> <i>Arnaque</i> is something you hope won't happen to you but it's a handy word to know just in case. </div><div>You'll also frequently spot it in French headlines. <strong> What does it mean?</strong></div><div>Literally, <i>arnaque</i> means 'fraud'. </div><div>It is also the equivalent of the more informal English terms 'rip-off', 'swindle' and 'scam'. </div><div><i>Arnaque</i> is often used literally to describe a crime. For example: <i>Le plan pour gagner de l'argent facilement était une arnaque.</i> (The easy money making scheme was a scam).</div><div>Or, <i>Cette agence est connue pour ses arnaques</i> (That agency is known for its swindles).</div><div>It can also be used as an expression, usually with a sense of disbelief, for example when someone is surprised by how much their friend paid for something. </div><div>In this situation, <i>C'est de l'arnaque</i> would be the equivalent of 'It's daylight robbery!' or 'It's a rip-off!' in English. </div><div>For example, <i>Non, mais tu as vu, des pommes à ce prix-là, c'est de l'arnaque.</i> (No but you see apples at this price, it's daylight robbery!).</div><div><strong>Alternatives</strong> </div><div>Instead of saying <i>arnaque</i>, you could use <i>escroquerie</i> which also means 'swindle' or 'fraud' -- but it's a bit more of a challenge to pronounce. </div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank"><strong>For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</strong></a></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548235814_WOTDJan23.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 387px;" /></strong></div>