"Our intention is not to have a stupidity contest," the French minister said, adding that the government would not wage a war of words or otherwise seek to retaliate against Rome.

The remark came after Italy's far-right interior minister worsened already strained relations between Rome and Paris by saying he hoped the French could soon free themselves of their "terrible president."

"The opportunity will come on May 26 (the European elections) when finally the French people will be able to take back control of its future, destiny, (and) pride, which are poorly represented by a character like (Emmanuel) Macron", Matteo Salvini said in a Facebook video.

Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister, said he felt "close, with all my heart... to the French people, the millions of men and women who live in France under a terrible government and terrible president."

The fresh attack on Macron was one of a barrage of taunts and criticisms coming from Italy’s government this week.