Paris heist: Armed robbers escape after daring Champs-Elysées bank raid

<p>Armed robbers held up a bank off Paris' famous Champs-Elysees avenue Tuesday, tying up employees for hours and breaking into safety deposit boxes, police said.</p><p>The daring raid saw several men rush into Milleis bank at opening time, tie up employees, and spray them with a mysterious liquid before rifling through some 30 safe deposit boxes, a source close to the investigation said on condition of anonymity.</p><p>Formerly called Barclays France, the bank is less than 200 metres (218 yards) from the French presidential palace.</p><p>Despite high security in the area, the men made an undetected getaway several hours later, around midday, with their haul from Milleis, which targets high-end customers.</p><p>The value of the stolen items was not immediately known.</p><p>"We saw nothing, heard nothing. It was when police arrived that we found out what was going on," a nearby shopkeeper told AFP as investigators swarmed the area.</p><p>A lone gunman attacked a bank near the Arc de Triomphe monument in February last year, but was shot and arrested by police.</p><p>In 2017, two men held up a luxury watch-makers just off the Champs-Elysees, getting away with several hundred thousand euros. </p>