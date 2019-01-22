In Images: Snowfall turns Paris into winter wonderland

With much of France on alert for snow and ice Paris was given its first winter dusting of snow on Tuesday morning that left the French capital looking like the City of White.

The Eiffel Tower closed as a result and over 120 bus lines and some trams were halted until further notice.

More snow is expected later Tuesday, with temperatures hovering around zero Celsius (32 Fahrenheit).

Here's a selection of the best photos from the French capital. Please tweet yours to @TheLocalFrance.

Some took to Butte Montmartre for a spot of snowboarding.

Here's a stunning image of fashion and costume designer Masami performing under the snow, prior to the Chanel Spring-Summer 2019 Haute Couture collection on Tuesday morning.

Tourists brave the steps up to Sacre Coeur in the snowy conditions.

For once the snow forecast was right. Coming down quite heavily right now in the 19th arrondissement in Paris. By the beautifil Town Hall.#neige #paris pic.twitter.com/K1bFKTAIvy — The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) January 22, 2019

The most beautiful park in Paris Looking even more beautiful in the snow this morning. Les Buttes Chaumont. #neige #paris pic.twitter.com/EtzxOAoQzR — The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) January 22, 2019

❄ La neige tombe entre l'Île-de-France et les Hauts-de-France. Elle blanchit les sols jusque dans Paris ! (https://t.co/MV44sQGgy5) pic.twitter.com/DKCOzrWW3t — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) January 22, 2019

The snow is more than I expected, looks nice. #ParisSnow pic.twitter.com/vRs0XPOlUp — ChrisInParis (@ChrisInParis) January 22, 2019

The snow plows are out in Paris. Well at least in the Buttes Chaumont park. Parisians have to be able to walk their dogs of course. #neige #paris pic.twitter.com/rt8C62j3kK — Ben McPartland (@McPBen) January 22, 2019

Sous la neige / Under the snow pic.twitter.com/opcYs0wJXI — Cathédrale NotreDame (@notredameparis) January 22, 2019

First snow of 2019 at the Bassin de la Villette, just outside @TheLocalFrance HQ pic.twitter.com/16xXnnrK0O — Edward O'Reilly (@tedoreilly27) January 22, 2019

Paris sous la neige ❄🌨

Paris in the snow 😍📸 pic.twitter.com/Nrshk3lL4d — Petit British 🇬🇧 (@Oliver120114) January 22, 2019

