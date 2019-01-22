Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

In Images: Snowfall turns Paris into winter wonderland

The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 January 2019
13:43 CET+01:00
snowweather

Share this article

In Images: Snowfall turns Paris into winter wonderland
Illustration Photo: AFP
The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 January 2019
13:43 CET+01:00
With a cold spell descending on many parts of the country Tuesday, snow fell on Paris on Tuesday morning turning the capital into a winter wonderland and causing a fair amount of transport disruption. Here are some of the best pictures from Parisians.

With much of France on alert for snow and ice Paris was given its first winter dusting of snow on Tuesday morning that left the French capital looking like the City of White.

The Eiffel Tower closed as a result and over 120 bus lines and some trams were halted until further notice.

More snow is expected later Tuesday, with temperatures hovering around zero Celsius (32 Fahrenheit).
 
Here's a selection of the best photos from the French capital. Please tweet yours to @TheLocalFrance.
 
Some took to Butte Montmartre for a spot of snowboarding. 
 

Here's a stunning image of fashion and costume designer Masami performing under the snow, prior to the Chanel Spring-Summer 2019 Haute Couture collection on Tuesday morning. 

Tourists brave the steps up to Sacre Coeur in the snowy conditions. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

.

snowweather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. France uses new EU data law to fine Google €50 million
  2. Courchevel blaze: 'There were people in tears... it was chaos'
  3. Historic French restaurant among shock losers in 2019 Michelin Guide
  4. LATEST: French authorities confirm footballer Emiliano Sala was on board missing plane
  5. France issues weather alerts with snow on the way

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. France uses new EU data law to fine Google €50 million
  2. Courchevel blaze: 'There were people in tears... it was chaos'
  3. Historic French restaurant among shock losers in 2019 Michelin Guide
  4. LATEST: French authorities confirm footballer Emiliano Sala was on board missing plane
  5. France issues weather alerts with snow on the way

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

22/01
Moving out sale
22/01
French Lessons in Paris with a Private Tutor
21/01
Larges 2 bedrooms apartment and shared bedrooms
20/01
Farmhouse and cottage with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
19/01
Offering English Classes- Cours d'anglais
19/01
Free loving legacy app to leave messages for your children
View all notices
Post a new notice