In Images: Snowfall turns Paris into winter wonderland

<p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190122/snow-arrives-in-northern-france-with-swathes-of-country-on-alert">With much of France on alert for snow and ice</a> Paris was given its first winter dusting of snow on Tuesday morning that left the French capital looking like the City of White.</p><p>The Eiffel Tower closed as a result and over 120 bus lines and some trams were halted until further notice.</p><div>More snow is expected later Tuesday, with temperatures hovering around zero Celsius (32 Fahrenheit).</div><div>Here's a selection of the best photos from the French capital. Please tweet yours to @TheLocalFrance.</div><div>Some took to Butte Montmartre for a spot of snowboarding. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548169023_000_1CH6U3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></div><p>Here's a stunning image of fashion and costume designer Masami performing under the snow, prior to the Chanel Spring-Summer 2019 Haute Couture collection on Tuesday morning. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548160874_000_1CH6MD.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>Tourists brave the steps up to Sacre Coeur in the snowy conditions. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548160986_000_1CH6TD.jpg" /></p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">For once the snow forecast was right. Coming down quite heavily right now in the 19th arrondissement in Paris. By the beautifil Town Hall.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/neige?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#neige</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/paris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#paris</a> <a href="https://t.co/K1bFKTAIvy">pic.twitter.com/K1bFKTAIvy</a></p>— The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalFrance/status/1087647074793988096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> </blockquote></div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The most beautiful park in Paris Looking even more beautiful in the snow this morning. Les Buttes Chaumont. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/neige?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#neige</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/paris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#paris</a> <a href="https://t.co/EtzxOAoQzR">pic.twitter.com/EtzxOAoQzR</a></p>— The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalFrance/status/1087645949441294336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Snow in Paris <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/neige?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#neige</a>❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QuandIlNeigeYaToujours?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QuandIlNeigeYaToujours</a> <a href="https://t.co/seSKDjQrrY">pic.twitter.com/seSKDjQrrY</a></p>— ChantalTV (@ChantalTV) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChantalTV/status/1087646748133203968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">❄ La neige tombe entre l'Île-de-France et les Hauts-de-France. Elle blanchit les sols jusque dans Paris ! (<a href="https://t.co/MV44sQGgy5">https://t.co/MV44sQGgy5</a>) <a href="https://t.co/DKCOzrWW3t">pic.twitter.com/DKCOzrWW3t</a></p>— Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) <a href="https://twitter.com/MeteoExpress/status/1087641403017056256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow... 🎵☃️❄😊<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hotel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hotel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hotelbrea?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hotelbrea</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/paris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#paris</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/neige?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#neige</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ruebrea?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ruebrea</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hiver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hiver</a> <a href="https://t.co/MNCoeolRzf">pic.twitter.com/MNCoeolRzf</a></p>— Hôtel Jardin Le Bréa (@HotelBrea) <a href="https://twitter.com/HotelBrea/status/1087651712150765568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The snow is more than I expected, looks nice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParisSnow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParisSnow</a> <a href="https://t.co/vRs0XPOlUp">pic.twitter.com/vRs0XPOlUp</a></p>— ChrisInParis (@ChrisInParis) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChrisInParis/status/1087656152891039745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">First snow of the year in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris</a>. Photo by Omar Havana <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/France?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#France</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Europe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Europe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/neige?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#neige</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hiver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hiver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/froid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#froid</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cold?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/weather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#weather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/meteo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#meteo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climate</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/parisphotographer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#parisphotographer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/francephotographer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#francephotographer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/europephotographer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#europephotographer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/le20eme?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#le20eme</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/20eme?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#20eme</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/20emearrondissement?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#20emearrondissement</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowflakes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowflakes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/frommywindow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#frommywindow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iphonephotography?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iphonephotography</a> <a href="https://t.co/lyu9WjyNm8">pic.twitter.com/lyu9WjyNm8</a></p>— Omar Havana (@OmarHavana) <a href="https://twitter.com/OmarHavana/status/1087646719335112705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Snow in paris <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/neige?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#neige</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/travel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#travel</a> ❄️❄️❄️❄️ <a href="https://t.co/HAY9E8jdZE">https://t.co/HAY9E8jdZE</a></p>— ChantalTV (@ChantalTV) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChantalTV/status/1087638832432828416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The snow plows are out in Paris. Well at least in the Buttes Chaumont park. Parisians have to be able to walk their dogs of course. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/neige?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#neige</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/paris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#paris</a> <a href="https://t.co/rt8C62j3kK">pic.twitter.com/rt8C62j3kK</a></p>— Ben McPartland (@McPBen) <a href="https://twitter.com/McPBen/status/1087645535945797632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Snowy day ! 🤙<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/neige?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#neige</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris</a> <a href="https://t.co/6xSabgOiGc">pic.twitter.com/6xSabgOiGc</a></p>— Damossess Danks (@damossess) <a href="https://twitter.com/damossess/status/1087660173559246848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sous la neige / Under the snow <a href="https://t.co/opcYs0wJXI">pic.twitter.com/opcYs0wJXI</a></p>— Cathédrale NotreDame (@notredameparis) <a href="https://twitter.com/notredameparis/status/1087652786525868032?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">First snow of 2019 at the Bassin de la Villette, just outside <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalFrance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheLocalFrance</a> HQ <a href="https://t.co/16xXnnrK0O">pic.twitter.com/16xXnnrK0O</a></p>— Edward O'Reilly (@tedoreilly27) <a href="https://twitter.com/tedoreilly27/status/1087657655181758464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Place de La Bataille-de-Stalingrad, appropriately covered in snow. <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalFrance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheLocalFrance</a> <a href="https://t.co/QXbrxObmM9">pic.twitter.com/QXbrxObmM9</a></p>— Edward O'Reilly (@tedoreilly27) <a href="https://twitter.com/tedoreilly27/status/1087659684960616448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Regardez la diffusion de <a href="https://twitter.com/ReservoirApps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ReservoirApps</a> : First <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snow</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris</a> ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/neige?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#neige</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hiver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hiver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowman?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowman</a> # travel <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/eiffeltower?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#eiffeltower</a> <a href="https://t.co/wHT6IqZtZ9">https://t.co/wHT6IqZtZ9</a></p>— sofianeyanni24 (@sofianeyanni241) <a href="https://twitter.com/sofianeyanni241/status/1087654180263809024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">La <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/neige?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#neige</a> est là! Vue du <a href="https://twitter.com/MuseeLouvre?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MuseeLouvre</a> depuis l'<a href="https://twitter.com/EcoleduLouvre?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EcoleduLouvre</a> ! Coucou le <a href="https://twitter.com/madparisfr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@madparisfr</a> ! ⛷🏛❄ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snow</a> <a href="https://t.co/Mtve2vL9rC">pic.twitter.com/Mtve2vL9rC</a></p>— Ludovic Raffalli (@edludo) <a href="https://twitter.com/edludo/status/1087651958859677696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Yeahh enfin <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/neigeparis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#neigeparis</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ratp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ratp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RATP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RATP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris</a> <a href="https://t.co/kgK5f5aRui">pic.twitter.com/kgK5f5aRui</a></p>— lilou (@lilou09480838) <a href="https://twitter.com/lilou09480838/status/1087641968048513024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Paris sous la neige ❄🌨Paris in the snow 😍📸 <a href="https://t.co/Nrshk3lL4d">pic.twitter.com/Nrshk3lL4d</a></p>— Petit British 🇬🇧 (@Oliver120114) <a href="https://twitter.com/Oliver120114/status/1087647099242663937?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> </blockquote></div></blockquote></div></blockquote></div></blockquote></div></blockquote></div></blockquote></div></blockquote></div></blockquote></div></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Lovely day for a run <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalFrance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheLocalFrance</a> <a href="https://t.co/l06it4YTIB">pic.twitter.com/l06it4YTIB</a></p>— Edward O'Reilly (@tedoreilly27) <a href="https://twitter.com/tedoreilly27/status/1087675156250746880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>.</p>