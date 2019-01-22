French Word of the Day: bosser

<div><strong>Why do I need to know <i>bosser</i>?</strong></div><div>This French phrase is rarely taught in schools, but it’s frequently used, probably because just about everybody has to do it - including you.</div><div><strong>What does it mean?</strong></div><div>To <i>bosser</i> is ‘to work’. Originally (see below), to use the term <i>bosser</i> implied a strongly negative connotation, and could be translated as ‘to slog/slave away’, but nowadays, it’s often used to just say ‘to work’, period. </div><div>However it can depend on the context and the tone of the speaker.</div><div>For example, <i>Elle bosse dans un café</i> (‘She works in a café’) carries no negative connotation; it’s just a colloquial way of saying where somebody works.</div><div>On the other hand, <i>Je bosse toute la journée et tu ne fais rien</i> (‘I work/break my back all day and you do nothing’) implies that the work being done is particularly arduous.</div><div>The use of <i>bosser</i> is not limited to physical labor, and it’s common to hear students say it, particularly using the construction <i>bosser un examen</i>, meaning ‘to cram for a test’.</div><div>Another common construction is <i>bosser sur quelque chose</i> (‘work on something’), as in <i>J’ai bossé sur ce dossier toute la nuit</i> - ‘I worked on that paper all night’.</div><div>By extension, you can probably guess that <i>un bosseur/une bosseuse</i> is someone who works hard, as in, <i>Ma fille est une bosseuse, elle va réussir dans la vie</i> (‘My daughter is a hard worker, she’s going to succeed in life’).</div><div>While common, bosser is quite informal, so it’s not the type of word you’d use with your, you know, boss.</div><div><strong>Origin</strong></div><div>The use of the verb <i>bosser</i> to communicate the idea of ‘to work hard’ goes back to the late 19th century. Before that, <i>bosser</i> generally meant ‘to present a bosse’, or ‘bump/hump’, and the two meanings are probably linked - the idea being that excessive hard work would cause physical deformation, like that of a hunchback, or <i>bossu</i>.</div><div><strong>Alternatives</strong></div><div>The dictionary French alternative would be <i>travailler</i>, or <i>trimer </i>if you want emphasize the grueling nature of the work.</div><div>Another colloquial alternative is <i>taffer</i>, which comes from the noun <i>taf</i> (‘work’/’job’), derived from the acronym <i>travaille à faire</i> (‘work to do’).</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548147518_WOTDJan22.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 389px;" /></div>