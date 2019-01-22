Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

LATEST: French authorities confirm footballer Emiliano Sala was on board missing plane

The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 January 2019
14:16 CET+01:00

Share this article

LATEST: French authorities confirm footballer Emiliano Sala was on board missing plane
Emiliano Sala. Photo: AFP
The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 January 2019
14:16 CET+01:00
Newly-signed Cardiff City FC striker Emiliano Sala was on board a plane from Nantes that has disappeared in the English Channel, French police have told the AFP news agency.
Premier League club Cardiff City's record new signing, Argentina-born striker Emiliano Sala, was on board a light aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel on Monday night, police sources told AFP.
 
French civil aviation authorities also confirmed on Tuesday that newly-signed Cardiff City striker Sala was on board a light aircraft feared missing off the Channel Islands.
 
Separately, police in Guernsey said the pilot of the plane had "requested descent", meaning it had made a request to lower its altitude, but not land, late on Monday.
 
Sala, signed by Cardiff on Saturday from French club Nantes for a reported 17 million euro ($19.3 million) fee, was flying to Cardiff aboard a small plane that disappeared from radars around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the island of Guernsey.
 
 
The search for a missing plane (PA 46 Malibu) that vanished from radar off Alderney in the Channel Islands sparked "genuine concerns" for the Argentine player who was on board. 
 
 
The red arrow shows Alderney. The plane went missing to the north of the island. Map: Google maps
 
( An illustration photo of a Piper Malibu plane. Photo Wikimedia commons.
 
 
Sala had returned to Nantes to greet his teammates one last time, before returning to Cardiff.
 
Guernsey police confirmed that were carrying out a rescue operation off the north of Alderney, the northernmost of the inhabited Channel Islands (see tweet below). 
 
 
A statement from police on Guernsey, a British island just off the coast of France, said lifeboats and helicopters had searched for several hours for the plane on Monday night, which had two people on board, without success.
   
"The search was terminated at 02:00, with all search and rescue assets being stood down, due to strengthening winds, worsening sea conditions and reducing visibility," the statement said.
  
Helicopters from the British and French coastguard joined renewed efforts on Tuesday morning to find the plane which is thought to have crashed.
 
 
Two people were on board the plane, as well as the pilot, which was flying in complicated weather conditions, according to French newspaper 20 Minutes. 
 
Two helicopters and a rescue ship are currently looking for them.
 
The Argentina-born striker was signed by Cardiff on Saturday from French club Nantes for a for a reported club record 17 million euro fee.
 
   
Sala, 28, who had been at Nantes since 2016 and had scored 12 league goals this season, had signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with relegation-threatened Cardiff subject to receiving international clearance.
   
When he put pen to paper at Cardiff on Saturday, he said in a statement: "I'm very happy to be here. It gives me great pleasure and I can't wait to start training, meet my new team-mates and get down to work.
   
"For me it feels special (to be the club's record signing). I have come here wanting to work and to help my team-mates and the club."
 
More to follow
 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. France uses new EU data law to fine Google €50 million
  2. Courchevel blaze: 'There were people in tears... it was chaos'
  3. Historic French restaurant among shock losers in 2019 Michelin Guide
  4. LATEST: French authorities confirm footballer Emiliano Sala was on board missing plane
  5. France issues weather alerts with snow on the way

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. France uses new EU data law to fine Google €50 million
  2. Courchevel blaze: 'There were people in tears... it was chaos'
  3. Historic French restaurant among shock losers in 2019 Michelin Guide
  4. LATEST: French authorities confirm footballer Emiliano Sala was on board missing plane
  5. France issues weather alerts with snow on the way

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

22/01
Moving out sale
22/01
French Lessons in Paris with a Private Tutor
21/01
Larges 2 bedrooms apartment and shared bedrooms
20/01
Farmhouse and cottage with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
19/01
Offering English Classes- Cours d'anglais
19/01
Free loving legacy app to leave messages for your children
View all notices
Post a new notice