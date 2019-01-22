American singer Chris Brown 'arrested in Paris on suspicion of rape'

The famous singer was placed in police custody on Monday morning, a source close to the investigation told the French press on Tuesday.

French news agency AFP also confirmed Brown's arrest after speaking to their security sources.

The accusation of rape was made by a 24-year-old woman who said that the incident took place on the night of January 15th this year.

The woman said she met the 29-year-old American star at a Paris nightclub in the 8th arrondissement and later joined him with other women at his hotel in the 1st arrondissement.

She said that she was later alone with the star and it was at this point that the alleged rape took place. She also said she was abused by a friend of the singer and his bodyguard.

The three men were arrested Monday morning at the hotel and then placed in custody.

Once his custody is over, the singer could either be released or presented to an examining magistrate with the intention of opening a criminal investigation.

In 2009, Chris Brown was charged with domestic violence in the United States against his girlfriend at the time, Rihanna, for which he was sentenced to community service.

Brown has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists.

He has won several awards, including a Grammy Award.