American singer Chris Brown 'arrested in Paris on suspicion of rape'

<div>The famous singer was placed in police custody on Monday morning, a source close to the investigation <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/faits-divers/le-chanteur-americain-chris-brown-suspecte-de-viol-en-garde-a-vue-a-paris-22-01-2019-7993989.php" target="_blank">told the French press</a> on Tuesday. </div><div>French news agency AFP also confirmed Brown's arrest after speaking to their security sources.</div><div>The accusation of rape was made by a 24-year-old woman who said that the incident took place on the night of January 15th this year. </div><div>The woman said she met the 29-year-old American star at a Paris nightclub in the 8th arrondissement and later joined him with other women at his hotel in the 1st arrondissement.</div><div>She said that she was later alone with the star and it was at this point that the alleged rape took place. She also said she was abused by a friend of the singer and his bodyguard. </div><div>The three men were arrested Monday morning at the hotel and then placed in custody.</div><div>Once his custody is over, the singer could either be released or presented to an examining magistrate with the intention of opening a criminal investigation.</div><div>In 2009, Chris Brown was charged with domestic violence in the United States against his girlfriend at the time, Rihanna, for which he was sentenced to community service. </div><div>Brown has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists.</div><div>He has won several awards, including a Grammy Award.</div>