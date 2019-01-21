Courchevel blaze: 'There were people in tears... it was chaos'

<div>The pre-dawn blaze forced the evacuation of some 60 resort workers, including foreigners, from a three-storey accommodation building.</div><div>Firefighters found the two unidentified bodies in a burnt-out area of the building in the upmarket Courchevel 1850 ski station.</div><div>Three of the four badly injured were flown to hospital by helicopter, the local officials said.</div><div><div><strong>SEE ALSO: </strong></div><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190120/video-images-show-devastating-blaze-at-courcheval">Video images show devastating blaze at Courchevel</a></strong></li></ul><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Incendie à Courchevel: "Le feu est parti d'un coup", raconte un commerçant <a href="https://t.co/kr66BTfsId">pic.twitter.com/kr66BTfsId</a></p>— BFMTV (@BFMTV) <a href="https://twitter.com/BFMTV/status/1086905488896413696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div>The cause of the fire was not immediately known.</div><div><div>"Some young people escaped down the facade of the building using the balustrades. Some of them were in their underwear," said one witness, who identified himself as Victor, 27.</div><div>Titi, a private minicab driver who was at the scene "within minutes" <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/faits-divers/incendie-meurtrier-a-courchevel-ce-n-etait-pas-un-batiment-a-l-abandon-20-01-2019-7992720.php" target="_blank">told Le Parisien</a>: "I saw people stuck on the top floor. Some managed to come down through the railings, but others had to jump to escape the flames."</div><div>"There were people in tears, lost, some could not bring warm clothes. It was chaos."</div><div>Eric Boix-Vives, the owner of a supermarket "arrived there at 5:30 am".</div><div>"There were flames everywhere, people who were being evacuated under covers," he said. </div></div><div>The blaze had already devoured the top two floors of the building by the time firefighters arrived, fire service spokesman Emmanuel Clavaud said.</div><div>Around 70 firemen working at the scene brought it under control by daybreak.</div><div>Interior Minister Christophe Castaner tweeted condolences to the families and friends of the dead and paid tribute to the firemen who tackled the blaze.</div><div>Courchevel is one of the most chic resorts in the French Alps, with numerous Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury chalets.</div>