Swathes of France set to become winter wonderland with heavy snow forecast

<p style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"><i style="font-size: 11px;">*This is a French language learner article. The words in bold are translated into French at the bottom of the article.</i></p><p>France’s first snowfall of 2019 is expected to fall on Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 of January, as a <strong>cold front</strong> blowing in from the west will bring snow with it to much of the country. </p><p>France’s westerly regions are <strong>forecast</strong> to receive a more modest 1 to 5 cm of snowfall but it could end up looking like a veritable winter wonderland in the east.</p><p>“We’re expecting five to ten centimetres of snow across a wide part of France’s Grand Est region,” said France's national weather agency Meteo France.</p><p>The first snowfall is expected to fall on Tuesday morning around the Haute-Normandy border with Belgium before <strong>shifting</strong> to the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France and <strong>surrounds</strong> as well as the country’s Centre-Val de Loire region.</p><p>It will be the first snowfall in the French capital this winter.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548061697_Screen Shot 2019-01-21 at 09.04.45.png" style="width: 640px; height: 565px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:10px;">Photo: <a href="http://www.meteofrance.com/previsions-meteo-france/metropole" target="_blank">Météo France</a> </span></p><p>By the afternoon Burgundy-Franche-Comté and the Grand Est region will bear the brunt of the cold front with those 10 centimetres of snow (enough to make a snowman with we hope).</p><p>“Very <strong>heavy snowfall</strong>” has been forecast for the Pyrenees, making the risk of avalanches on the slopes high for Wednesday.</p><p>Dry weather is expected to make a return to France on Friday after a fairly rainy Thursday. So make sure you keep that umbrella, antifreeze and ‘wellies’ handy for the time being. </p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Une offensive neigeuse est attendue entre mardi et mercredi sur le pays : 5 à 10 cm en plaine sur une large moitié Est, quelques cm plus à l'ouest et sur l'Alsace. Fortes chutes de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/neige?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#neige</a> et risque d'<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/avalanche?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#avalanche</a> sur les Pyrénées (> 1m au-dessus de 1400m).▶️<a href="https://t.co/BeTAGzRLBH">https://t.co/BeTAGzRLBH</a> <a href="https://t.co/wURPtpE4z2">pic.twitter.com/wURPtpE4z2</a></p>— VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) <a href="https://twitter.com/VigiMeteoFrance/status/1086983378551926784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p><u><strong>French vocab to learn</strong></u></p><p><strong>fortes chutes de neige: </strong>heavy snowfall</p><p><strong>annoncer: </strong>to forecast</p><p><strong>se décaler:</strong> to shift</p><p><strong>neige fondue: </strong>sleet </p><p><strong>alentours </strong>: surroundings</p><p><strong>un front d’air froid: </strong>a cold front</p>