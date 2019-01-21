Swathes of France set to become winter wonderland with heavy snow forecast

*This is a French language learner article. The words in bold are translated into French at the bottom of the article.

France’s first snowfall of 2019 is expected to fall on Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 of January, as a cold front blowing in from the west will bring snow with it to much of the country.

France’s westerly regions are forecast to receive a more modest 1 to 5 cm of snowfall but it could end up looking like a veritable winter wonderland in the east.

“We’re expecting five to ten centimetres of snow across a wide part of France’s Grand Est region,” said France's national weather agency Meteo France.

The first snowfall is expected to fall on Tuesday morning around the Haute-Normandy border with Belgium before shifting to the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France and surrounds as well as the country’s Centre-Val de Loire region.

It will be the first snowfall in the French capital this winter.

Photo: Météo France

By the afternoon Burgundy-Franche-Comté and the Grand Est region will bear the brunt of the cold front with those 10 centimetres of snow (enough to make a snowman with we hope).

“Very heavy snowfall” has been forecast for the Pyrenees, making the risk of avalanches on the slopes high for Wednesday.

Dry weather is expected to make a return to France on Friday after a fairly rainy Thursday. So make sure you keep that umbrella, antifreeze and ‘wellies’ handy for the time being.

Une offensive neigeuse est attendue entre mardi et mercredi sur le pays : 5 à 10 cm en plaine sur une large moitié Est, quelques cm plus à l'ouest et sur l'Alsace. Fortes chutes de #neige et risque d'#avalanche sur les Pyrénées (> 1m au-dessus de 1400m).

▶️https://t.co/BeTAGzRLBH pic.twitter.com/wURPtpE4z2 — VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) January 20, 2019

French vocab to learn

fortes chutes de neige: heavy snowfall

annoncer: to forecast

se décaler: to shift

neige fondue: sleet

alentours : surroundings

un front d’air froid: a cold front