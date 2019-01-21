Brexit: French spirits and wine exports to be hit hard by no-deal hangover

<p style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"><i style="font-size: 11px;">*This is a French language learner article. The words in bold are translated into French at the bottom of the article.</i></p><p>As the financial consequences of a no-deal Brexit to both the UK and the EU continue to unravel, the latest industry comments to raise alarm bells have come from French agricultural union head Christiane Lambert. </p><p>“The wines and <strong>spirits</strong> sectors would be the most badly hit since we currently have a <strong>positive balance</strong> of €1.3 billion in terms of exports to the UK," Lambert, president of the FNSEA (France’s Federation of Agricultural Holders' Unions), told France Info on Sunday.</p><p>"The second victim would be dairy products, which we currently have a UK exports <strong>turnover</strong> of €100 million for.</p><p>Lambert argues that despite ongoing demand for French food from Britain, increased trade costs and potential holdups at <strong>customs</strong> in the event of a no-deal Brexit would lead French food manufacturers to reconsider their trade options, whether they wanted to or not.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180803/ham-cheese-and-proper-pickle-brexit-threatens-marks-spencer-sandwiches-in-france" target="_blank">Brexit pickle: EU divorces threatens Marks and Spencer sandwiches in France</a></strong></li></ul><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180803/ham-cheese-and-proper-pickle-brexit-threatens-marks-spencer-sandwiches-in-france" target="_blank"><img alt="Brexit pickle: EU divorce threatens Marks & Spencer sandwiches in France" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/0a556a87ffa22be34a88e60014f38532c3d006c29b10916fc82c5ab8500a3507.jpg" style="height: 427px; width: 640px;" title="Brexit pickle: EU divorce threatens Marks & Spencer sandwiches in France" /></a></strong><i>Photo: AFP</i></p><p>“(Even though) the British <strong>are very fond of</strong> our camembert and brie, there are a lot of these exported dairy products that would be sent back to Europe and thus drive down the products’ prices."</p><p>Lambert’s comments come as British Prime Minister Theresa May is scheduled to present her plan B of the Brexit agreement on Monday, after her initial deal was overwhelmingly rejected in the House of Commons last week.</p><p>According to the French industry head, who represents 20,000 local agricultural unions across France, the apple industry would also be very affected, as France is the largest <strong>supplier</strong> of apples to the UK.</p><p>The vegetable and cereals sector would also feel the pinch, Lambert says.</p><p>"We are concerned that these market losses will result in a food <strong>price collapse</strong>.</p><p>“Then there’s also the issue of standards, if the UK no longer applies the same standards, there may be market distortions in terms of <strong>competition</strong>.</p><p>Lambert also argues that with the UK becoming a third party outside of EU jurisdiction, they may “decide on trade <strong>tariffs</strong> and <strong>restrict</strong> imports”.</p><p><u><strong>French vocal to learn</strong></u></p><p><strong>un solde positif:</strong> positive (account) balance</p><p><strong>un syndicat: </strong>a trade union </p><p><strong>effondrement de prix:</strong> price collapse</p><p><strong>le chiffre d'affaires:</strong> turnover</p><p><strong>un/une fournisseur/se: </strong>supplier</p><p><strong>être friand/e: </strong>to be fond of/ to be partial to</p><p><strong>les spiritueux: </strong>spirits (drinks high in alcohol content)</p><p><strong>restreindre: </strong>to restrict </p><p><strong>la douane:</strong> customs </p><p><strong>les droits de douane:</strong> tariffs </p><p><strong>la concurrence:</strong> competition</p>