Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French Expression of the Day: la vache!

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
21 January 2019
09:45 CET+01:00
word

Share this article

French Expression of the Day: la vache!
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
21 January 2019
09:45 CET+01:00
Don’t know what this expression means? La vache! It’s time you found out.
Why do I need to know la vache?
 
This is probably one of the most commonly used French interjections and works in just about any situation.
 
What does it mean?
 
La vache (‘la vahsh’) can literally be translated as ‘the cow’, but is actually used as an expression of surprise, admiration, or disappointment, similar to ‘damn!’ or ‘oh my god!’.
 
English speakers often translate it as ‘holy cow!’, which is fairly accurate, except that the French actually use la vache on regular basis. 
 
La vache can be positive, negative, or neutral depending on the context. So, in a positive sense, one could say: La vache, je crois que tu as gagné au loto! - ‘Oh my god, I think you won the lottery!’
 
But in a negative sense, la vache works just as well: Ah la vache! On s’est fait écraser par le PSG à nouveau. - ‘Damn! We got crushed by PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) again.’
 
Of course, la vache doesn’t have to positive or negative, but can just express neutral surprise, as in, Il est déjà minuit, la vache! - It’s already midnight, wow!
 
As you may have noticed, la vache is also often preceded by oh or ah, as in Oh la vache! Ça m’a fait peur! - ‘Whoa, that scared me!’
 
La vache is informal, and best suited for informal situations, but is not offensive and can be heard from French speakers of all ages.
 
Origin
 
Supposedly, this expression dates back to the 17th century, when farmers would bring a cow into town with them to demonstrate to the villagers that the milk they were selling was fresh.
 
The townspeople would cry out la vache! upon sighting their source of milk, and the exclamation eventually evolved to become a general expression of surprise.
 
Alternatives
 
Both dis donc and oh là là are similar to la vache in that they are expressions of surprise that can be positive, negative, or neutral, depending on the context in which they are used.
 
word
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. France uses new EU data law to fine Google €50 million
  2. Courchevel blaze: 'There were people in tears... it was chaos'
  3. Historic French restaurant among shock losers in 2019 Michelin Guide
  4. France issues weather alerts with snow on the way
  5. Macron's debate put to test as 'yellow vests' stage 10th protest

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. France uses new EU data law to fine Google €50 million
  2. Courchevel blaze: 'There were people in tears... it was chaos'
  3. Historic French restaurant among shock losers in 2019 Michelin Guide
  4. France issues weather alerts with snow on the way
  5. Macron's debate put to test as 'yellow vests' stage 10th protest

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/01
Larges 2 bedrooms apartment and shared bedrooms
20/01
Farmhouse and cottage with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
19/01
Offering English Classes- Cours d'anglais
19/01
Free loving legacy app to leave messages for your children
19/01
Holiday let on Costa Blanca
17/01
French lessons - Vendee Coast
View all notices
Post a new notice