French Expression of the Day: la vache!

<div><strong>Why do I need to know <i>la vache</i>?</strong></div><div>This is probably one of the most commonly used French interjections and works in just about any situation.</div><div><strong>What does it mean?</strong></div><div><i>La vache</i> ('la vahsh') can literally be translated as 'the cow', but is actually used as an expression of surprise, admiration, or disappointment, similar to 'damn!' or 'oh my god!'.</div><div>English speakers often translate it as 'holy cow!', which is fairly accurate, except that the French actually use <i>la vache</i> on regular basis. </div><div><i>La vache</i> can be positive, negative, or neutral depending on the context. So, in a positive sense, one could say: <i>La vache, je crois que tu as gagné au loto!</i> - 'Oh my god, I think you won the lottery!'</div><div>But in a negative sense, <i>la vache</i> works just as well: <i>Ah la vache! On s'est fait écraser par le PSG à nouveau.</i> - 'Damn! We got crushed by PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) again.'</div><div>Of course, <i>la vache</i> doesn't have to positive or negative, but can just express neutral surprise, as in, <i>Il est déjà minuit, la vache!</i> - It's already midnight, wow!</div><div>As you may have noticed, <i>la vache</i> is also often preceded by oh or ah, as in <i>Oh la vache! Ça m'a fait peur!</i> - 'Whoa, that scared me!'</div><div><i>La vache</i> is informal, and best suited for informal situations, but is not offensive and can be heard from French speakers of all ages.</div><div><strong>Origin</strong></div><div>Supposedly, this expression dates back to the 17th century, when farmers would bring a cow into town with them to demonstrate to the villagers that the milk they were selling was fresh.</div><div>The townspeople would cry out <i>la vache! </i>upon sighting their source of milk, and the exclamation eventually evolved to become a general expression of surprise.</div><div><strong>Alternatives</strong></div><div>Both <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180926/french-expression-of-the-day-dis-donc" target="_blank"><i>dis donc</i></a> and <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20181127/french-expression-of-the-day-oh-l-l" target="_blank">oh là là</a> are similar to la vache in that they are expressions of surprise that can be positive, negative, or neutral, depending on the context in which they are used.</div>