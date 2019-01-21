France issues weather alerts with snow on the way

<div>A total of 24 departments were placed on orange alert, the second highest alert, by France's national weather agency <a href="http://vigilance.meteofrance.com/" target="_blank">Meteo France</a> on Monday. </div><div>The departments concerned are Aisne, Ardennes, Aube, Cher, Eure-et-Loir, Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Loir-et-Cher, Loiret, Marne, Nièvre, Nord, Oise, Pas-de-Calais, Paris and the area immediately outside the city known as the "Petite Couronne", Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Somme, Yonne, Essonne and Val-d'Oise.</div><div>The departments were placed on orange alert on Monday at 4pm and were expected to remain in place until at least 4 pm on Tuesday. </div><div>Orange alert means that people in the area should remain vigilant due to the risk of dangerous weather conditions. </div><div>France's first heavy snowfall of 2019 is expected to fall on Tuesday 22nd and Wednesday 23rd of January, as a cold front blowing in from the west brings snow to much of the country. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548084103_WeatherJan21.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 390px;" /></div><div><i>Map: Meteo France</i></div><div><div>It will be the first snowfall in Paris this winter, with the first flakes set to hit the French capital at around 7-8 am on Tuesday morning. </div></div><div>France's westerly regions are forecast to receive a more modest 1 to 5 cm of snowfall but it could end up looking like a veritable winter wonderland in the east.</div><div>“We're expecting five to ten centimetres of snow across a wide part of France's Grand Est region,” said France's national weather agency Meteo France.</div><div>The first snowfall is expected to fall on Tuesday morning around the Haute-Normandy border with Belgium before shifting to the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France and surrounds as well as the country's Centre-Val de Loire region.</div><div><div>By the afternoon Burgundy-Franche-Comté and the Grand Est region will bear the brunt of the cold front with those 10 centimetres of snow (enough to make a snowman with we hope).</div><div>“Very heavy snowfall” has been forecast for the Pyrenees, making the risk of avalanches on the slopes high for Wednesday.</div><div>Dry weather is expected to make a return to France on Friday after a fairly rainy Thursday. So make sure you keep your umbrella, antifreeze and ‘wellies' handy for the time being. </div></div>