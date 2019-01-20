Renault-Nissan merger 'not on the table': French minister

<p>Le Maire's remarks were made during his visit to Cairo.</p><p>Earlier on Sunday, Japanese media said France wants a merger between Renault and Nissan following the arrest of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct.</p><p>"The subject is not on the table today. What is on the table today is the governance of Renault," he told journalists during a visit to Cairo.</p><p>"The most important thing for us is to have solid, stable, sustainable governance for Renault," said Le Maire.</p><p>This should be put in place by the company's board of directors in the coming days, he added.</p><p>The French government is the biggest shareholder in Renault with a stake of more than 15 percent, while Renault owns 43.4 percent of the Japanese carmaker Nissan with voting rights.</p><p>The Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported that the merger request was made by a delegation including Martin Vial -- a Renault director designated by the French government -- during talks with Japanese officials in Tokyo.</p><p>Kyodo said a merger between the two was favoured by French President Emmanuel Macron.</p><p>Japanese business daily Nikkei had also reported the merger request by a French delegation, saying Nissan had been opposed to giving Paris greater sway over the Japanese carmaker.</p><p>According to Nikkei, the delegation also said Renault wants to name Nissan's next chairman -- a post that has remained vacant since Ghosn was ousted on his arrest in November.</p><p>In comments published Sunday Journal du Dimanche (JDD) newspaper, Le Maire had said that a change in cross-shareholdings between Renault and Nissan "is not on the table".</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190119/renault-posts-record-sales-as-ghosn-successor-sought">Renault posts record sales as Ghosn successor sought</a></strong></p>