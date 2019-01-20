France nears implementation of digital tax

<p>The move comes as the European Union tries to finalise an EU-wide levy.</p><p>"We are working on a tax that would affect internet service companies with global sales of more than 750 million euros ($850 million) and 25 million euros in France," Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the weekly newspaper Journal du Dimanche.</p><p>"If these two criteria are not met, they (the taxes) will not be imposed," he noted.</p><p>A draft bill would be presented to the government by the end of February "and rapidly put before parliament for a vote," Le Maire said.</p><p>"The tax would apply as of January 1, 2019 and its rate would vary according to the level of sales, with a maximum of five percent," a level that would represent "around 500 million euros" annually for France, he added.</p><p>Paris has been driving hard for a so-called "GAFA tax" -- named after Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon -- to ensure the global internet giants pay a fair share of taxes on their huge business operations in Europe.</p><p>Le Maire called the question "a major issue in the 21st century."</p><p>He said that a Europe-wide agreement was also possible by late March, in light of a compromise reached in December with Germany, which has been less enthusiastic about such a levy.</p><p>A spokesman for Facebook France told AFP: "We will continue to respect our fiscal obligations as defined by French and European legislation."</p><p>Google France declined to comment on Le Maire's remarks.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20181217/france-to-introduce-tax-on-large-internet-tech-firms">France to introduce tax on big US tech firms in January</a></strong></p>