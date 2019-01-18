Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Which towns in France are the most in love with fast food?

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 January 2019
13:24 CET+01:00
fast food

Share this article

Which towns in France are the most in love with fast food?
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 January 2019
13:24 CET+01:00
A new ranking exposes which towns in France have the biggest love affair with fast food... and it has yielded some surprising results.
France may be the food capital of the world and boast hundreds of types of cheese but it is also a fast food heaven. 
 
And although the French love to decry what they call unhealthy eating (la 'malbouffe'), they spend more in MacDonald's than many other Europeans. In fact, in 2017 the fast food giant made more money in France than anywhere else outside the US.
 
A new ranking shows that France's 32 biggest cities possess no less than 1,259 fast food outlets. And it may come to a surprise that Bordeaux, a city associated with fine dining and fine wines, comes top with more per person than all other large French cities.
 
 

 

 
The top three cities with the most fast food joints per population were Bordeaux -- a long way ahead -- with 54 outlets, Tours in the centre-west of France with 22 and Metz in the east with 25.
 
Astonishingly, bottom of the list was Marseille -  a gritty southern port city and one of Europe's poorest - just before Le Havre and Saint Denis in the Reunion Island.
 
 
 
The list, compiled by the health news website My-Pharma.info, took into account 16 of France's most popular fast food restaurants, which include MacDonald's, Subway and Paul but also Pizza Hut, Quick, Brioche Dorée and KFC.
 
"This ranking isn't about pointing the finger at our eating habits, but about questioning in a transparent way the impact of these outlets on our eating habits," according to My-Pharma.info.
 
"Having a quick snack means you save time, but too often, we forget that the food we eat in these fast food outlets isn't nutritious, and is lacking in vegetable fibre and vitamins and contains a lot of fat, salt and sugar and other chemicals".
 
Although Paris vastly outnumbers all other cities in terms of the amount of fast food restaurants with 391, the city is so dense that it only came 5th in the ranking.
 
With 222 outlets across the country, MacDonald's has more restaurants than all the other chains listed, followed by the other US fast food restaurant Subway with 165. The French bakery Paul came third with 137 outlets nationwide.
 
Expanding waistlines
 
A report from September 2018 revealed how France's secret love for fast food is starting to show itself on the public's waistlines, with the country set to become home to 30 million obese and overweight people by 2030.
 
Fast food is increasingly taking over France's tables, something which is believed to be down to the lack of time for a proper lunch and the arrival -- and popularity -- of online food delivery companies such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats. 
 
 
READ ALSO:

France reveals new recipe to tackle the nation's love of junk food

Photo: Despositphotos

fast food
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: What France's contingency plan means for Brits in France
  2. Act X: What to expect from the 'Gilets Jaunes' in France this Saturday
  3. Brexit: What are Britons living in France supposed to do now?
  4. Gilets Jaunes: Is the backlash under way?
  5. France activates emergency plan for no-deal Brexit

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: What France's contingency plan means for Brits in France
  2. Act X: What to expect from the 'Gilets Jaunes' in France this Saturday
  3. Brexit: What are Britons living in France supposed to do now?
  4. Gilets Jaunes: Is the backlash under way?
  5. France activates emergency plan for no-deal Brexit

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

19/01
Free loving legacy app to leave messages for your children
19/01
Holiday let on Costa Blanca
17/01
French lessons - Vendee Coast
16/01
Wanted- French lessons near Saint Maur des Fosses.
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
16/01
Small independent room for rent for 1 or 2 months
View all notices
Post a new notice