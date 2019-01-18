French universities refuse to charge international students 16 times more

<div><i>*This is a French language learner article. The words in bold are translated into French at the bottom of the article.</i></div><div><div>At least four French universities have said that they will not apply a new measure which means non-EU students could pay much higher fees than other students from the start of the next school year.</div><div>This week, the universities of Clermont-Ferrand, Toulouse, Lyon and Rennes announced that they will not charge international students more.</div><div>"We can find the means elsewhere," said Jim Walker, vice-president of the Lyon university Lyon 2 told FranceInfo.</div><div>"We've already heard from students who are worried about the future of their studies. Of course, no one is disputing the fact that we need more money. However, it seems a little paradoxical to apply this new measure precisely to the students we're trying to attract".</div><div>When the measure was announced in November, student unions and university chiefs were up in arms, saying the new system was unfair.</div><div>"This new measure is closer to the Anglo-Saxon model which historically attracts a different population in its universities than ours," Mathias Bernard, president of Clermont Auvergne (UCA) university told Le Figaro. "Most of our students come from the Francophone parts of the world [mainly in Africa] and those students are really going to be threatened by this".</div><div>Universities that choose not to apply the hike won't be flouting the law. French universities are allowed to waive fees for up to 10 percent of their students.</div></div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20181120/french-university-fees-for-non-eu-students-including-brits-set-to-skyrocket"><strong>French university fees for non-EU students set to rocket</strong></a></div><div><img alt="French university fees for non-EU students set to rocket" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/9b7039c2d152539ca1cfe3ba7368c5c854785255f8241619ef41d9b4de1c5899.jpg" style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: " title="French university fees for non-EU students set to rocket" /></div><div><div>At the moment in France a degree costs €170 per year while a masters costs €243 and a PhD costs €380 but once the change is introduced these fees will rise to €2,770 for a degree and €3,770 for the two higher qualifications.</div><div>For students outside of the EU, which would include Brits after Brexit, the fees are set to shoot up by as much as 16 times the current cost, up from €170 to €2,770 per year, a jump of 16 times the current fees, from autumn 2019.</div><div>That means, with Britain set to leave the EU in March 2019, British students who want to attend a university in France could be paying thousands of euros every year to do so.</div><div><strong>French vocab to learn</strong></div><div><i>Universities -- universités</i></div><div><i>Students -- étudiants</i></div><div><i>Fees -- frais</i></div><div><i>Studies -- études</i></div><div><i>Unions -- syndicat</i></div><div><i>Law -- loi</i></div><div><i>Degree -- diplôme (general), diplôme or license (university level)</i></div><div><i>Qualifications -- diplôme</i></div></div>