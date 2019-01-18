French Expression of the Day: grosso modo

<div><strong>Why do I need to know <i>grosso modo</i>?</strong></div><div>This expression can help you to add nuance when making a point or explaining something. Plus, it comes from Latin, so it will make you sound smart.</div><div><strong>What does it mean?</strong></div><div>With its roots in medieval Latin, <i>grosso modo</i> means ‘roughly speaking’, ‘more or less’, or ‘in broad terms’. </div><div>The benefit of using <i>grosso modo</i> is that it serves as kind of a disclaimer that allows the speaker to admit that they’re being a little bit less precise, while still presenting information or making an argument.</div><div>So <i>grosso modo</i> can allow you to give a quick explanation of something by making an approximation, as in: <i>Elle a répété grosso modo ce qu’il avait dit hier.</i> (She repeated more or less what he had said yesterday).</div><div>When making an estimate, using <i>grosso modo</i> lets the listener know that the information you’re giving is in the ballpark, not exact. For example, <i>C’est grosso modo un tiers de mon salaire</i>. (That’s roughly a third of my salary).</div><div>And if you want to emphasize that you’re not going into minute detail on a subject, <i>grosso modo</i> is also appropriate: <i>Je vais expliquer grosso modo comment ça fonctionne</i>. (I’m going to explain in broad terms how it works).</div><div><strong>Origin</strong></div><div><i>Grosso modo</i> comes from the medieval latin <i>grossus modus</i>, meaning ‘in a rough way’. It’s use has been established as early as the XIVth century, according to Reverso.</div><div>French is a romance language, and the use of latin expressions is quite common; examples include a contrario (on the contrary’), <i>a priori</i> (‘in principle’), and alea jacta est (‘the die is cast’) - and that’s just starting with the letter ‘A’. </div><div>Since <i>grosso modo</i> comes from Latin and thus carries a scholarly connotation, it’s great for formal situations (unlike a much of the vocabulary we explain here), as well as informal ones. </div><div><strong>Alternatives</strong></div><div>If French is the language of diplomacy, it’s not surprising that there are lots of ways to add nuance to one’s arguments. Simple French options for communicating the same ideas as <i>grosso modo</i> include <i>environ</i> and <i>à peu près</i> (‘around’/’about’), or sans <i>entrer dans le détail</i> (‘without going into detail’).</div><div>There is also <i>grosso merdo</i> and <i>mosso grodo</i>, which are just humorous ways of distorting the original phrase by blending in the word <i>merde</i> (assuming you know what that means already) or switching the first letters around.</div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank"><strong>For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</strong></a></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1547801609_WOTDJan18.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 387px;" /></strong></div>