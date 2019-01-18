Act X: What to expect from the 'Gilets Jaunes' in France this Saturday

Two months after France's Yellow Vests protests began and despite some signs that the unprecedented grassroots movement is abating, the 'Gilets Jaunes' have called for a tenth day of nationwide protest this Saturday.

Calls to mobilise for 'Act 10' have flourished on social media, with different groups calling on supporters to gather in Paris and others cities around the country.

By Thursday, although no official demand to strike - as is mandatory for any legal protest in France - had yet been filed with the police, thousands of people had shown interest or liked different Yellow Vest Facebook groups calling to march.

Plus de 20.000 personnes inscrites sur Facebook pour l'acte 10 des #GiletsJaunes samedi prochain...

On continue comme ça ? pic.twitter.com/EIOLWuYVOO — Verlaine (@__Verlaine__) January 12, 2019

The government had been hoping that its 'national debate' launched earlier this week would soothe or put an end to the popular discontent. On Tuesday, it launched a three-month nationwide initiative intended to address the protesters long list of grievances. But calls to protest on social media appear to show that many Gilets Jaunes aren't yet ready to give up the ghost. "Act 10 is operation outnumbered! Come with at least 2 friends who have never been before. Try and be persuasive, tell them that everything will be ok, that they have to come and see it for themselves. If each and every one of us does that, next Saturday will be a turning point!", wrote a Yellow Vest on a Facebook page, calling people to come and march on the Champs-Elysées. By Thursday, over 30,000 said they were 'interested'. "Paris is back for Act 10 of the protest! Debating won't solve anything, everybody knows what the people are asking for! Less elected officials, less privileges, more transparency and for the people to be systematically consulted in case of disagreement! A democracy, a real democracy!" commented a user on another Yellow Vest Facebook page. In the capital, some of the meeting points mentioned are the Champs-Elysées, Bastille or the Invalides. Outside of the capital, calls for protests in many other French cities such as Lyon, Marseilles, Nantes, Bordeaux or Béziers have also appeared. Some protesters are even hoping to extend the Saturday protest over the whole weekend. "I hope we'll stay from Saturday morning until Sunday evening. We're in this together, long live the Gilets Jaunes!' commented one user on the Yellow Vest Facebook Page 'Acte 10: Les Gilets Jaunes Nous Triompherons' (Act 10: Yellow Vest we will triumph!') which also had over 30,000 people interested by Thursday afternoon.

A scene from the December 29 demonstrations. Photo: MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP