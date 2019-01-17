Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Six Paris buildings 'at risk of collapsing' after bakery explosion

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
17 January 2019
10:52 CET+01:00

Share this article

Six Paris buildings 'at risk of collapsing' after bakery explosion
Photo: Carl Laborsse, AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
17 January 2019
10:52 CET+01:00
Paris City Hall has warned that 6 buildings close to the bakery which exploded in the centre of the city Saturday could collapse, while three others are still uninhabitable.
Six buildings in central Paris close to where a huge explosion in a bakery took place in the centre of the French capital on Saturday are in danger of collapsing, Paris City Hall has warned.
 
Although these buildings do not present a short-term danger, significant repair work over the next few months will have to be done to secure them, the Mairie de Paris has said.
 
On Wednesday, it signed nine decrees declaring a state of 'imminent danger' on these buildings based on the conclusion of a study carried out by architects and the Police following the incident.

The six buildings concerned are located on the rue de Trévise, where the explosion took place and the rue Sainte-Cécile and rue Montyon nearby.
 
 
Three additional buildings close have been declared inhabitable until further notice.
 
Over one hundred people live in the buildings concerned, and some of them who lived in the buildings worst affected may never be able to move back in.
 
"We don't know if and when these buildings will be habitable once more," Ian Brossat from the Mairie de Paris' housing department told BFM TV, adding that some people will be able to return home once their buildings have been checked.
 
Some building work is set to start Tuesday.
 
The Mairie has pledged to find a temporary or longer-term housing for the residents waiting to return home.
 
"We will ensure that an appropriate solution for each of these residents is found - either in social housing or in private lodgings," Brossat said.
 
Four people died and 66 people were injured in the huge explosion Saturday morning in the city's 9th arrondissement, which was probably due to a gas leak. The blast was heard from several kilometres away and dozens of people had to be evacuated.
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: What France's contingency plan means for Brits in France
  2. Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected
  3. Britons in Europe hold breath as MPs set to vote on Brexit deal
  4. Brexit: What are Britons living in France supposed to do now?
  5. Gilets Jaunes: Is the backlash under way?

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: What France's contingency plan means for Brits in France
  2. Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected
  3. Britons in Europe hold breath as MPs set to vote on Brexit deal
  4. Brexit: What are Britons living in France supposed to do now?
  5. Gilets Jaunes: Is the backlash under way?

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/01
French lessons - Vendee Coast
16/01
Wanted- French lessons near Saint Maur des Fosses.
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
16/01
Small independent room for rent for 1 or 2 months
14/01
Self-learning with discussions per SKYPE
12/01
Ideal property in 'La Gironde' for professional activity
View all notices
Post a new notice