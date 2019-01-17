French Expression of the Day: coup de fil

<div><strong>Why do I need to know <i>coup de fil</i>?</strong></div><div><i>Coup de fil</i> (‘coo d(eu) feel’, the ‘e’ will often go unpronounced) is an expression that will be useful for talking about a regular activity, especially if you’re an expat who likes to keep in touch with the folks at home.</div><div><strong>What does it mean?</strong></div><div><i>Un coup de fil</i> can be broken down into <i>coup</i>, or ‘blow/hit/strike’, and <i>fil</i>, in this case, ‘wire’ - the ‘wire’ part being a reference to the wires that connected telephones back in the good old days.</div><div>Literally it might not make too much sense but <i>un coup de fil</i> is roughly equivalent to the English ‘ring’ or a ‘phone call’, as in: <i>Attends un moment, il faut que je passe un coup de fil.</i> (Wait a moment, I have to make a phone call.)</div><div>Or, <i>Il a reçu un coup de fil de son père et il est parti. (</i>He received a phone call from his father and left.’)</div><div><strong>How do I use <i>coup de fil</i>?</strong></div><div>In order to use the expression <i>coup de fil</i>, you’re often going to need a verb, though, which is going to depend on whether the subject is phoning or being phoned. </div><div>If the subject is going to make a phone call, one would typically use <i>passer</i> or <i>donner un coup de fil (à quelqu’un)</i>, as in:</div><div><i>Tu devrais passer un coup de fil à ta mère. -- </i>You should call your mother.</div><div>Elle m’a donné un coup de fil ce matin. -- She gave me a ring this morning.</div><div>If the subject is receiving the phone call, then the formulation <i>recevoir un coup de fil (de quelqu’un)</i> is most typical:</div><div><i>On a reçu un coup de fil de la police. -- </i>We received a call from the police.</div><div><strong>Alternatives</strong></div><div>More formal options include <i>un coup de téléphone or un appel (téléphonique)</i>, but <i>coup de fil</i> is so common and well-established that it should be fine in most circumstances. </div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank"><strong>For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</strong></a></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1547714959_WOTDJan17.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 385px;" /></strong></div>