French villagers oppose British D-day memorial on their land in Normandy

<p style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"><i style="font-size: 11px;">*This is a French language learner article. The words in bold are translated into French at the bottom of the article.</i></p><p>A heated debate is brewing in the small Normandy village of Ver-sur-Mer, the village which was once the site of one of the most pivotal days in 20th century war history, the Normandy Landings.</p><p>Last year Emmanuel Macron and Theresa May agreed that on June 6th, 2019 they would meet in Ver-sur-Mer to cut the red ribbon at a new memorial to British soldiers who <strong>disembarked</strong> on Normandy’s beaches 75 years earlier to the day.</p><p>But with the inauguration deadline just six months away, the building permit for the memorial site has yet to be authorised.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1547643240_memorial.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 417px;" />A s<i>ketch of the planned memorial. </i></p><p>This is largely due to opposition by a handful of Ver-sur-Mer’s <strong>residents</strong>, who feel their commune shouldn’t have been chosen as the memorial site as they fear it will mean their protected, agricultural land is <strong>turfed over</strong> and destroyed.</p><p>"It's not that we’re not <strong>grateful</strong> to the English, we will be until the end of time for everything they did," Maxi Krause, a local resident who organized an opposition march made up of just three protesters to “inform the public”, told France 3.</p><p>“There’s already the British cemetery in Bayeux with a huge grassy area all around it where they could add the engraved names (of British soldiers that would be honoured in the prospective Ver-sur-Mer site)."</p><p>Opponents to the memorial are equally <strong>apprehensive</strong> about the planned construction of a parking lot for visitors and the sale of their municipal stadium to be incorporated into the memorial site, a project which in total is budgeted at €20 million, all paid for by British taxpayers.</p><p>Also of concern to them is that the memorial bus routes will go through their village rather than <strong>bypassing </strong>it, bringing with it more traffic and commotion but not necessarily more money, as visitors will only be on short stays.</p><p>As a result of the complaints, a public inquiry has already been opened, with the scheduled verdict set for February 2.</p><p>British association <a href="https://www.facebook.com/NormandyMTrust/?tn-str=k*F" target="_blank">Normandy Memorial Trust</a> was entrusted with buying the land in Ver-sur-Mer to honour the 20,000 British soldiers who disembarked on the beaches of Normandy on June 6th 1944.</p><p>Not all opponents are completely against a memorial being erected, but most feel the location should be changed.</p><p>Ver-sur-Mer is situated on the eastern end of Gold Beach, one of the code names given by the Allies to the areas where they disembarked in Normandy.</p><p><strong>D-day,</strong> the largest seaborne invasion in history, saw as many as 19,000 troops on both sides die during the <strong>landings</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1547639490_1547213953_learn.french.jpg" style="width: 160px; height: 94px;" /></p><p><strong>French vocal to learn</strong></p><p><strong>Le Jour J: </strong>D-day</p><p><strong>ériger </strong>: erect/put up</p><p><strong>le débarquement:</strong> landing</p><p><strong>reconnaissant:</strong> grateful</p><p><strong>l'échéance:</strong> delivery date</p><p><strong>appréhensif: </strong>apprehensive </p><p><strong>gazonner:</strong> turf over</p><p><strong>une site classé: </strong>protected area<strong>les riverains:</strong> residents</p><p><strong>contourner: </strong>bypass</p>