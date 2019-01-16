French Expression of the Day: faire la grasse matinée

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>faire la grasse matinée?</i></strong></p><p>This expression can help you explain how you spent your morning, though maybe not to your boss...</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>No, <i>faire la grasse matinée</i> (‘do the fat or greasy morning’) doesn’t have anything to do with a full English breakfast. In fact, it means ‘to sleep in’ or ‘to have a lie-in’, depending which side of the Atlantic you’re from.</p><p>Note that <i>Faire la grasse matinée </i>is often shortened to<i> faire la grasse mat</i></p><p>As in: <i>On fait toujours la grasse matinée le dimanche. (</i>We always sleep in on Sunday.) Or a<i>u lieu d’aller au travail, elle a décidé de faire la grasse matinée (</i>Instead of going to work, she decided to have a lie in)</p><p>Or, in the words of celebrated <a href="http://fr.wiktionary.org">French novelist Emile Zola</a>: La société, sauvée encore une fois, se félicitait, se reposait, faisait la grasse matinée, maintenant qu’un gouvernement fort la protégeait, which means ‘Society, saved once again, congratulated itself, rested, had a lie-in, now that a strong government was protecting it.’</p><p><strong>Origin</strong></p><p>This expression is an old one, going back to at least the XVIth century, when <i>dormir la grasse matinée</i> was used. Despite a popular misconception about the physical effects of staying in bed all morning, linguists believe that the <i>grasse </i>has more to do with the ‘thickness’ or ‘softness’ of deep sleep, according to <a href="http://premium.lefigaro.fr/langue-francaise/expressions-francaises/2018/03/11/37003-20180311ARTFIG00005-pourquoi-faisons-nous-la-grasse-matinee.php">Le Figaro.</a></p><p><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></p><p><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><wbr><p>That means that <i>faire la grasse matinée</i> is well entrenched in the French lexicon, so feel free to use it in any situation.</p><p><strong>Alternatives</strong></p><p>You could just say <i>dormir tard</i> (‘sleep late’), but what fun would that be?</p></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></p>