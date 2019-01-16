British tourist scammed and attacked by stripper in Paris

<p><i style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 11px;">*This is a French language learner article. The words in bold are translated into French at the bottom of the article.</i></p><p>The British tourist had been attracted by the look of a strip joint called 'All In' in Pigalle -- once the French capital’s official <strong>red-light district</strong> -- before the evening took a turn for the worse. </p><p>The man coughed up the €50 fee for a <strong>lap dance</strong> before he’d even stepped foot inside the seedy joint and once he was inside, nothing went as promised.</p><p>No lap dance, no friendly faces and a <strong>scam</strong> with a bill that had shot up to €250.</p><p>The pleasure-seeking guest then refused to pay up any more and stepped out, only to be chased by one of the <strong>strippers</strong>, who first slapped him and then bashed him over the head with an iron bar.</p><p>As if things couldn’t get any worse for the man, the <strong>bouncer</strong> then got involved and pushed him to the ground, followed by 'All In’s' ‘madame’ boss, who pulled out a revolver and <strong>robbed him at gunpoint</strong>, fortunately without firing.</p><p>Bleeding from his head, the British man managed to make it to the closest police station to file a complaint.</p><p>According to Le Parisien, the stripper and her boss and accomplice have been <strong>remanded in custody</strong> and now face extortion charges.</p><p><strong>French vocab to learn</strong></p><p><strong>un quartier chaud:</strong> red-light district</p><p><strong>stripteaur/stripteause:</strong> Stripper</p><p><strong>une danse suggestive:</strong> lap dance </p><p><strong>une arnaque:</strong> scam (arnaquer quelqu’un: scam/rip someone off)</p><p><strong>un videur: </strong>bouncer </p><p><strong>braquer quelqu’un: </strong>rob someone at gunpoint</p><p><strong>placer quelqu'un en garde à vue: </strong>to remand somebody in custody </p>