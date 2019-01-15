France to cull thousands of wild boar in north over swine fever fears

<div>It said the operation would be held in the coming weeks and involve large number of hunters and forest officials.</div><div>The virus was first reported in Belgium on September 13 near the borders with Luxembourg and France.</div><div>"The spread of the illness into France would be a catastrophe for pig farmers and hunters," Thierry Coste, who works for the national hunting federation (FNC), told AFP.</div><div>The virus was first spotted in Poland in 2014 when infected wild boar entered from neighbouring Belarus.</div><div>Last week, Polish authorities denied any plans to wipe out nearly all wild boar as petitions against a mass cull drew hundreds of thousands of signatures.</div><div>"No order was given to eliminate wild boar," Environment Minister Henryk Kowalczyk told the commercial broadcaster TVN, adding that hunting quotas for boar were set as has been done every year.</div><div>African swine fever is not harmful to humans but causes haemorrhagic fever in pigs and wild boar that almost always ends in death within days. </div>