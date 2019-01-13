Paris gas blast toll rises to four after body found in rubble

<div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190112/central-paris-explosion-bakery-several-injured">Two firefighters</a> and <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190112/death-toll-reaches-three-as-spanish-woman-dies-from-paris-gas-explosion-injuries">a Spanish tourist</a> were also killed in the massive blast that gutted part of a building, injured dozens more people and badly damaged nearby apartments.</div><div>Rescue workers with sniffer dogs had earlier been searching for a missing woman who lived above the point of Saturday's explosion and who was believed to be in the rubble.</div><div>A source close to the investigation said it was still to be confirmed if the body was of the missing woman.</div><div>Around 50 people were injured in the explosion and around 150 were evacuated from the area and housed in temporary accommodation because of damage to nearby buildings.</div><div>A fire service spokesman said the building hit by the blast needed to be reinforced as clearing operations in the area could continue for about a week.</div><div>The Paris ninth district is home to restaurants and tourist attractions including the Musee Grevin wax museum and the popular Rue des Martyrs.</div>