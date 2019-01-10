'Do the viaduct': Why 2019 is a great year in France for public holidays

<p>It's a good year for public holidays in France this year, with just one falling on a weekend.</p><p>The French have nine weekday public holidays left in 2019, with four of them falling on Mondays meaning you get that long weekend without even trying.</p><p>This year only Ascension (May 30th) and Assumption Day (August 15th) fall on a Thursday (and none fall on a Tuesday) giving you just two chances to use that nifty little system called "doing the bridge" (faire le pont) so don't miss out on taking off Friday August 16th for an extra long break.</p><div>However while there isn't much chance to <i>faire le pont</i> in 2019, there is ample opportunity to 'do the viaduct' (faire le viaduc) as some have dubbed it, which although far less common than "doing the bridge", means taking two days off (either the Monday and the Tuesday or the Thursday and Friday) in order to make the most of the public holiday. </div><p>This year three public holidays fall on a Wednesday so now's the time to get your holiday requests in. </p><div>Four and indeed five-day weekends are a joy not just to workers but to the tourism industry as many in France will go away for a short break. On these weekends Paris could feel like it does in mid-August when most of the locals are at the beach.</div><div>Workers in the UK often miss out on the chances for these extra long weekends because most public holidays fall on a Monday or a Friday. </div><div>The only downside to this year's public holidays is that July 14th - France's National Day or Bastille Day as we call it, falls on a Sunday, so we won't get a day off this year.</div><div><strong>New Year's Day:</strong> Monday January 1st</div><div><strong>Easter Monday:</strong> Monday April 22nd</div><div><strong>Labour Day:</strong> Wednesday May 1st</div><div><strong>Victory in Europe Day (end of WWII):</strong> Wednesday May 8th</div><div><strong>Ascension:</strong> Thursday May 30th</div><div><strong>Pentecost:</strong> Monday June 10th</div><div><strong>National Day:</strong> Sunday July 14th</div><div><strong>Assumption Day:</strong> Thursday August 15th</div><div><strong>All Saints' Day:</strong> Friday November 1st</div><div><strong>Remembrance Day:</strong> Monday November 11th</div><div><strong>Christmas Day:</strong> Wednesday December 25th</div><div><div>And if you're looking for the best way to spend all that free time, why not check out this list of the <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180518/the-best-french-villages-youve-never-heard-of" target="_blank">ten must-visit French villages you've never heard of</a>.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1547121164_VillagEus.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 384px;" /></div><div>Or pack a bag and head into the French countryside to one of the <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20170825/ten-stunning-places-to-go-camping-in-france" target="_blank">ten stunning places to go camping in France.</a></div><div><img alt="Ten stunning places to go camping in France " src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/5f6c99f61a90179ddd7b5c8bb90ea76262aa8c6eed1232b951a2f3640d1baac2.jpg" title="Ten stunning places to go camping in France " /></div><div>Alternatively, browse this list of <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20171218/visit-france-tourism-the-one-place-you-absolutely-have-to-see-in-each-department-of-france" target="_blank">the one place you absolutely have to visit in each department</a> of France for inspiration. </div><div><img alt="The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/2d2ba12682d16c11dc5ac11acd87bb130c15ec100bc5719cbe4252fd996ef045.jpg" title="The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France" /></div><div>And if you're on a tight budget, don't despair. Here's a list of <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20170809/the-best-free-thing-to-do-in-each-paris-arrondissement" target="_blank">the best free thing to do in each Paris arrondissement</a>.</div><div><img alt="The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/ac951d0028a6fe1f387a4c126b7b6599d21016b1b0bd5c064db1ecb923d4e66f.jpg" title="The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement" /></div></div>