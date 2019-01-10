French Expression of the Day: faire la tête

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>faire la tête</i>?</strong></p><p>Knowing this phrase will ensure that you know when you’re being chided, as well as allowing you to reprimand others, or better yet, to encourage friends when they’re feeling down.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Faire la tête</i> literally means ‘to do/make the head’, which sounds pretty bizarre if you’re not familiar with the phrase’s more common idiomatic use.In everyday language, <i>faire la tête</i> means ‘to sulk’, ‘to pout’, 'to be glum' or to visibly show one’s displeasure, often in response to an adverse situation or decision.</p><p>Obviously, to <i>faire la tête</i> is not a socially desirable behavior, so it is often used with a critical or prohibitive tone - think of an authoritative parent or teacher reproaching a child or student.</p><p>A colleague complaining about a coworker who sulks whenever he hasn’t gotten his way might say, <i>Il fait toujours la tête quand il n’a pas eu ce qu’il voulait</i>.</p><p>Or, a friend encouraging you not to get down after a piece of bad news might say, <i>Ne fais pas la tête, ça va aller</i> (Don’t sulk, it will be OK).</p><p><i>Faire la tête</i> is informal but commonplace, and can be used without apprehension in most contexts - just know that it carries a negative connotation.</p><p>There's even a pop song from the 60s called <i>Ne fais pas la tete</i> by French singer Kathy Line (see video below). </p><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'-T4gWLi5RUw\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube><p><strong>How do I use <i>faire la tête</i>?</strong></p><p><i>Ne fais pas la tête!</i> - Quit sulking!</p><p><i>Arrête de faire la tête et réagis!</i> - Stop being moody and do something!</p><p><i>Il faisait la tête parce qu’elle n’a pas choisi son projet</i>. - He was being grumpy because she didn’t choose his project.</p><p dir="ltr" style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;"><span style="font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); background-color: transparent; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;">Alternatives</span></p><p><i>Bouder </i>is the formal French verb you can use to say ‘to sulk’ or ‘to pout’.</p><p><i>Faire du boudin</i> (‘make blood sausage’) and <i>tirer la gueule</i> (‘pull a mug’ - <i>gueule</i> is pejorative slang for ‘face’) are less common and more colorful ways to communicate the same idea.</p>