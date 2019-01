*This is a language learner article. The words in bold are translated into French at the bottom of the article.

The kitty or fund for the French police force on the Leetchi fundraising website hit the €1 million mark on Thursday after receiving 36,000 donations.

On Twitter, the national police account thanked internet users for their generosity, but called for their "daily support" and their "civic spirit" rather than giving money to a fund when they have "no guarantee" how it will be used.

The initiative came from French politician Renaud Muselier from the right wing Les Republicains party as a response to the fundraising campaign launched to support Christophe Dettinger, the former pro-boxer who was caught on video assaulting police officers at Saturday's protests in Paris.

That fund raised €117,000 before it was closed by Leetchi on Tuesday morning.

Photo: AFP

According to a spokesman for Renaud Muselier, who is the President of the Regional Council of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, the money will be donated to the National Police association which will distribute the cash between the wounded members of the police force.

"I am pleasantly surprised, it proves that there are many people in this country who do not condone acts of violence," Muselier told the French press, adding that the average donation was €27.

But the battle of the kitties doesn't end there.