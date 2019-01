Huge apartment blaze in Toulouse leaves 22 injured

Part of the four-storey building near the city's Matabiau rail station collapsed and guests from a neighbouring hotel were also evacuated, said fire lieutenant-colonel Sylvain Gergaud.

"The fire spread very quickly through the lift shift," he said.

Two firemen were among the casualties in the fire on Rue Bayard.

The blaze had been brought under control by daybreak. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Les pompiers sont toujours sur place à #Toulouse pour éteindre l'incendie d'un immeuble de 4 étages rue Bayard en face de la gare Matabiau. Le feu s'est déclaré à 2h40. On compte 17 blessés légers et 2 en urgence absolue pic.twitter.com/Nb4vNcydu2 — viaOccitanieTV (@viaOccitanieTV) January 10, 2019