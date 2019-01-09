The taxi rates you can expect to pay in France in 2019

The national list shows that the minimum you can expect to pay for a taxi ride in France is now €7.10, which includes extras such as the fee for when the taxi is stuck in traffic.

This year, Toulouse airport in the southern Occitanie region has introduced new standardised pricing for journeys into the city like the ones already rolled out in other popular destinations such as Paris, Cannes and Nice.

The new taxi rates, which will kick in by February 1st, will see prices increase by 1.4 percent, with fees capped at the following rates: