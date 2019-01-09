Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

The taxi rates you can expect to pay in France in 2019

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
9 January 2019
08:46 CET+01:00
taxis

Share this article

The taxi rates you can expect to pay in France in 2019
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
9 January 2019
08:46 CET+01:00
A list of this year's official taxi prices has been published in France, revealing how much you should be coughing up for a cab journey wherever you are in the country in 2019.
The national list shows that the minimum you can expect to pay for a taxi ride in France is now €7.10, which includes extras such as the fee for when the taxi is stuck in traffic. 
 
This year, Toulouse airport in the southern Occitanie region has introduced new standardised pricing for journeys into the city like the ones already rolled out in other popular destinations such as Paris, Cannes and Nice. 
 
The new taxi rates, which will kick in by February 1st, will see prices increase by 1.4 percent, with fees capped at the following rates:
 
READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

A minimum charge of €4.10 will already show on the metre when you get into the vehicle.
 
If there are more than four of you getting into the cab, there will be an extra fee of €2.50 (€4 in Paris) and the driver can also add an extra €2 per person if they have heavy or large luggage.
 
There is a minimum charge of €1.10 per kilometre travelled.
 
This can rise by up to 50 percent for journeys at anti-social times, such as at night and by 100 percent for journeys that would force the taxi driver to make a return with no passengers or in bad weather conditions, such as in snow or ice.
 
The price could also rise by 100 percent if the driver needs to use snow tires to make the journey.
 
If you book a taxi and ask the driver to wait, you will be charged a maximum of €36.73 per hour.
 
And if you book a taxi you may find that prices go up, depending on the city. Paris taxis can charge €4 for immediate bookings and €7 for advance bookings.
 
While in Nice, both immediate and advance bookings can cost €4 each and in Cannes that drops to €2.
 
Similarly in Lyon, immediate bookings will set you back €2 and advance bookings by €4 while in Toulouse, you may be charged €3 for immediate and €7 for advanced bookings. 
 
Taxis in all other towns can charge €2.50 for the fifth passenger and above and €2 per bulky piece of luggage.
 
Standard airport fees have also been published, including from Paris-Orly and Paris-CDG, as well as Nice and Toulouse-Blagnac airports, with the updated fees coming into force from March 1st at the latest.
 
Paris
 
Paris-CDG to Paris right bank: €50
Paris-CDG to Paris left bank: €55
Paris-Orly to Paris right bank: €35
Paris-Orly to Paris left bank: €30
 
Nice/Cannes
 
Nice-Côte d’Azur to Cannes: €80
Nice-Côte d’Azur to Monaco: €90
Nice-Côte d’Azur to central Nice: €32
 
Toulouse
 
Toulouse-Blagnac to Toulouse zone 1: €15
Toulouse-Blagnac to Toulouse zone 2: €25
Toulouse-Blagnac to Toulouse zone 3: €35
Toulouse-Blagnac to Toulouse zone 4: €45
taxis
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Galette des Rois: All you need to know about the French tart for kings
  2. Food in the nude: Behind the scenes at Paris's first naked restaurant
  3. The best and the worst things about having kids in France
  4. VIDEO: Frenchman who rained punches and kicks on riot police turns out to be former boxer
  5. The first Paris restaurant for nude diners to close down

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Galette des Rois: All you need to know about the French tart for kings
  2. Food in the nude: Behind the scenes at Paris's first naked restaurant
  3. The best and the worst things about having kids in France
  4. VIDEO: Frenchman who rained punches and kicks on riot police turns out to be former boxer
  5. The first Paris restaurant for nude diners to close down

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

08/01
Recommendations for shipping companies from the US
02/01
Art classes in Monflanquin (47150) starting February 2019.
20/12
Crate and Barrel dinnerware
13/12
Christmas Carol Service at St Gildas de Rhuys
12/12
Expat Career Coaching on call or online
12/12
EFT for Phobias, Fears, Anxiety, Cravings, Habits
View all notices
Post a new notice