Glance around France: Dordogne drivers warned and French fighter jet crashes in the Jura

9 January 2019
Glance around France: Dordogne drivers warned and French fighter jet crashes in the Jura
9 January 2019
Dordogne drivers have been warned after a tragic start to the year on the region's roads and a French fighter jet has gone missing in eastern France, plus other stories from around France.

Fighter jet disappears from radars

A breaking news story on Wednesday afternoon concerned the disappearance from the radars of a French fighter jet in eastern France.

The Mirage 2000 aircraft disappeared in the mountainous Jura region of eastern France near the border with Switzerland.

"We're looking for this plane which disappeared from the radars" in the Jura, the prefecture administration said.

 

 

The jet disappeared in poor weather conditions and helicopters were initially unable to take off to join the search due to thick fog and snow. Gendarmes in the area appealed to the public for help and launched a huge search operation.

Later on Wednesday there were reports of debris and a parachute being found on the border between the departments of Doubs and Jura, near the village of Mignovillard, suggesting the plane had crashed. The plane had two pilots on board, a man and woman. Both remained missing.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion in the area at the time the plane disappeared. The plane was on a training mission and was unarmed.

Drivers warned in Dordogne

Authorities in the Dordogne department of south west France have taken the step of warning drivers after a tragic start to the year on the roads.

Two drivers have been killed since the start of 2019.

"Despite calls for vigilance launched by the prefect and the police, despite the controls carried out daily, despite the prevention operations implemented, the roads of the Dordogne continue to take lives," read a statement from the prefecture.
 
The authority appealed to the public for a "collective consciousness and change in behaviour" noting that over half of all deaths on French roads are caused by drink or drug-driving as well as speeding.
 
"All road users must feel concerned and responsible. We are all potential victims but we are all equally likely to be responsible for a serious accident," the statement said.
 
Paris hands out record Airbnb fines

Paris City Hall has reported that courts have handed out a record €2.1 million in fines to property owners who have been illegally renting out their apartments on Airbnb.

Paris has strict rules on how long property owners can rent out second homes for and the City Hall says most of the fines have targeted owners of multiple properties who have been renting them out illegally to tourists.

 

