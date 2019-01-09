Flamboyant owner of Nice's famed Negresco hotel dies aged 95

<div>Jeanne Augier, the heirless matriarch of the palatial Negresco which has dominated the palm-lined Promenade des Anglais for a century, died Monday night in the hotel she ran for over 60 years, her guardian Laurence Cina-Marro confirmed to AFP. </div><div>Augier inherited the hotel from her father in 1957 and built it up into a favourite with the Cote d'Azur jetset. Its guests included Salvador Dali, the Beatles and Elton John, who featured the hotel in the video for his hit "I'm Still Standing".</div><div>"The Negresco is above all a place where everything is possible, flamboyance served on a tray," it boasts on its website.</div><div>The death of the queen of "Nice's Eiffel Tower" -- a listed monument with a stately Belle Epoque facade, chandelier-lit dining room and sweeping views of the Mediterranean -- was seen in the resort city as marking the end of an era.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1547020548_000_1C23R5.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 463px;" /></div><div><i>Photo: AFP</i></div><div>"The Negresco has lost its star," Nice Matin daily wrote in an obituary.</div><div><strong>Jetset favourite</strong></div><div>Named after its Romanian-born founder Henri Negresco, the hotel opened in 1913 and immediately became an instant favourite with European royalty and glitterati.</div><div>Each of its 124 rooms has unique furnishings, including items from Augier's vast personal art collection, some of which date back to the 16th century.</div><div>An elegant figure, who dyed her carefully coiffed hair auburn and wore ruby red lipstick, the widow from Brittany devoted her life to preserving the hotel's heritage. </div><div>Apart from her employees, who called her "Madame", she also lavished attention on her cats and dogs.</div><div>Her 97-percent stake in the hotel, which is profitable, was valued at between 300 and 400 million euros ($340 to $460 million) in 2016, excluding the art and furniture.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1547020625_000_8G11Z.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></div><div><i>Photo: AFP</i></div><div>Augier, who had no children, nieces or nephews, sought to protect her staff and legacy by bequeathing the hotel to a special fund in 2009 to try to ward off foreign buyers after her death.</div><div>"I must have a hundred offers a year to buy the Negresco. It's out of the question," she told Liberation newspaper in 2009.</div><div>An animal lover who campaigned against bullfighting and a defender of refugees, she also tasked the fund with the vague mission of "easing animal and human suffering".</div><div><strong>Gates 'not rich enough'</strong></div><div>Among the Negresco's rejected suitors, according to Nice Matin, were the Sultan of Brunei and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who gave her a blank cheque which she returned with the message "You are not rich enough!".</div><div>But she failed to prevent the hotel becoming the subject of several legal battles, including one involving a young art historian whom she tasked with creating an inventory of her collection who was charged with trying to take advantage of her.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1547020675_000_1C23R4.jpg" style="width: 350px; height: 512px;" /></div><div><i>Photo: AFP</i></div><div>Suffering from memory loss, Augier was appointed a guardian in 2013 to protect her and she spent her final years confined to a wheelchair.</div><div>The Negresco has borne witness to some of the defining moments in Nice's history, including the July 2016 Bastille Day attack, when a jihadist used a truck to mow down revellers on the seafront promenade in front of the hotel.</div><div>The building's main hall was turned into a field hospital in the wake of the attack, which deeply scarred the city.</div><div>Augier, who lived in an apartment on the sixth floor of the Negresco, built up a huge collection of 6,000 artworks, which are dotted throughout the hotel.</div><div>Among her prize acquisitions were a famous portrait of "Sun King" Louis XIV and a huge canary yellow female figure by sculptor Niki de Saint Phalle.</div>