Brexit worries: British Embassy to meet more UK citizens across France

9 January 2019
15:57 CET+01:00
Brexit worries: British Embassy to meet more UK citizens across France
Photo: alexlmx/Depositphotos
Britain's scheduled departure from the EU is just around the corner so if you're a Briton living in France you might want to attend one of the upcoming British Embassy meetings being held across France ahead of Brexit D-Day.

There are no doubt many of you who still have questions regarding your post-Brexit status and with the March 29th departure fast approaching now is your opportunity to put them to the people who can help you. 

The British Embassy in Paris is set to hold six more meetings across France to update British citizens working and living in the country on the impact of Brexit and answer their questions regarding Britain's departure from the European Union between January 17th and February 11th. 

These dates follow on from the meetings that have been held in several cities across France in 2017 and 2018.  

If you'd like to go, you can find the dates of the events and the links to register for them below. 

READ ALSO:

Brexit planning: What you'll need to do if there's no deal

Upcoming citizens outreach meetings across France
 
Reims 17 January, register here
 
Rouen 22 January, register here
 
Parthenay 24 January, register here
 
Auxerre 28 January, register here
 
Cannes 31 January, register here
 
Annemasse 11 February, register here
 
The British Embassy in Paris will also be hosting another Facebook live Q&A on January 18th for those unable to attend the regional events. You can visit the embassy's Facebook page for further information
