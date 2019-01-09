Brexit worries: British Embassy to meet more UK citizens across France

There are no doubt many of you who still have questions regarding your post-Brexit status and with the March 29th departure fast approaching now is your opportunity to put them to the people who can help you.

The British Embassy in Paris is set to hold six more meetings across France to update British citizens working and living in the country on the impact of Brexit and answer their questions regarding Britain's departure from the European Union between January 17th and February 11th.

These dates follow on from the meetings that have been held in several cities across France in 2017 and 2018.

If you'd like to go, you can find the dates of the events and the links to register for them below.

Upcoming citizens outreach meetings across France

register here Reims 17 January,