Brexit worries: British Embassy to meet more UK citizens across France

<p>There are no doubt many of you who still have questions regarding your post-Brexit status and with the March 29th departure fast approaching now is your opportunity to put them to the people who can help you. </p><p>The British Embassy in Paris is set to hold six more meetings across France to update British citizens working and living in the country on the impact of Brexit and answer their questions regarding Britain's departure from the European Union between January 17th and February 11th. </p><p>These dates follow on from the meetings that have been held in several cities across France in 2017 and 2018. </p><p>If you'd like to go, you can find the dates of the events and the links to register for them below. </p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180913/driving-licenses-and-passports-how-to-prepare-for-a-no-deal-brexit" target="_blank">Brexit planning: What you'll need to do if there's no deal</a></strong></li></ul><p><img alt="Brexit planning: What you\'ll need to do if there\'s no deal " src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/c34ebc114f06b12852351f58c369cc4020a73725ff34ff0e3218c69b3e09d74c.jpg" style="height: 438px; width: 640px;" title="Brexit planning: What you\'ll need to do if there\'s no deal " /></p><div><strong>Upcoming citizens outreach meetings across France</strong></div><div>Reims 17 January, <strong><a href="https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/british-embassy-citizens-outreach-reims-tickets-54600607888" target="_blank">register here</a></strong></div><div>Rouen 22 January, <a href="https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/british-embassy-citizens-outreach-rouen-tickets-54600685119" target="_blank"><strong>register here</strong></a></div><div>Parthenay 24 January, <a href="https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/british-embassy-citizens-outreach-parthenay-tickets-54601155526" target="_blank"><strong>register here</strong></a></div><div>Auxerre 28 January, <a href="https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/british-embassy-citizens-outreach-auxerre-tickets-54601437369" target="_blank"><strong>register here</strong></a></div><div>Cannes 31 January, <a href="https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/british-embassy-citizens-outreach-cannes-tickets-54601342084" target="_blank"><strong>register here</strong></a></div><div>Annemasse 11 February, <a href="https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/british-embassy-citizens-outreach-annemasse-tickets-54641471111" target="_blank"><strong>register here</strong></a></div><div>The British Embassy in Paris will also be hosting another Facebook live Q&A on January 18th for those unable to attend the regional events. You can visit the embassy's <a href="https://fr-fr.facebook.com/ukinfrance/" target="_blank">Facebook page</a> for further information</div>