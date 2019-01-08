Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

The first Paris restaurant for nude diners to close down

8 January 2019
The French capital's very first restaurant reserved exclusively for naked diners will close its doors in February just 15 months after opening due to a lack of the simple bare necessity: customers.
Paris' very first nudist restaurant O'Naturel gave diners a place to leave their clothes and inhibitions at the door and its opening in November 2017 was hailed as evidence of the rising popularity of naturism in France. 
 
But after little more than a year the restaurant, located in the 12th arrondissement, is set to close its doors for the final time in February... and it's all down to a lack the bare necessity that all restaurants rely on: customers. 
 
 
"It is with great regret that we announce the definitive closing of the O'Naturel restaurant on Saturday, February 16, 2019," announced the owners, 42-year-old twins Mike and Stephane Saada. 
 
"Thank you for having participated in this adventure by coming to dine at O'Naturel. We will only remember the good times, meeting beautiful people and customers who were delighted to share exceptional moments." 
 
Photo: AFP
 
The owners of "O'Naturel" have called on their customers to support them by coming to the restaurant during January and early February.
 
 
Diners were presented with a list of rules outlining what is expected of them in terms of behaviour -- any voyeurism or exhibitionism likely to shock was not tolerated and only teenagers (who must be accompanied by an adult) were allowed to keep their clothes on in the dining room. 
 
Patrons left their clothes in the cloakroom along with mobile phones ad cameras -- perhaps for obvious reasons. 
 
O'Naturel boasted a minimalist decor and a menu of upmarket French bistro cuisine -- lobster, foie gras and snails with parsley cream sauce -- priced at 49 euros ($57.50) for three courses.
   
A large white curtain over the windows was designed to shield diners from gawpers outside and the black chair covers were discreetly changed between sittings.
 
 
 
