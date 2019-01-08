French Expression of the Day: ça vaut le coup

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>ça vaut le coup</i>?</strong></p><p>For a start because you'll hear it all the time and you can use it when discussing whether something was useful and worthwhile or just a waste of time.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Literally it means 'it's worth the blow' from the verb <i>valoir</i>, which means 'to be worth' or 'to be as good as' and <i>coup</i> which means 'blow' or 'hit'.</p><p>Put together it's better translated as 'it's worthwhile' or 'it's worth the effort' or just 'worth it'.</p><p>For example if you're discussing the joys of a warm shower after a long run you could say '<span style="color: rgb(60, 60, 60); font-family: Arial, sans-serif;">C'est pour ça</span><span class="b1" style="color: rgb(48, 48, 48); background-color: rgb(255, 254, 239); font-family: Arial, sans-serif;"> </span>que ça vaut le coup!'<span style="color: rgb(60, 60, 60); font-family: Arial, sans-serif;"> (That's why it's all worthwhile)</span></p><p>It can also be used with other words and verbs to give it a slightly different meaning.</p><p>If you want to say a film is worth seeing or a place is worth visiting you could say ç<i>a vaut le coup d'oeil </i>(it's worth taking a look, it's worth seeing). Or you could say<i> ça vaut le coup d'y aller </i>meaning 'it's worth going'.</p><p>And if you are trying to persuade your reluctant child to try something new you would say ç<i>a vaut le coup d'essayer </i>(it's worth a try)<i>.</i></p><p>Or if you want to say a book is worth reading you could say <i>ça vaut le coup d'être lu.</i></p><p>Or if you are trying to persuade someone to read a book or see a film you could say <i>que ça vaut le coup de lui donner une chance </i>(It's worth giving it a try)<i>.</i></p><p>In different tenses the expression changes slightly so if you want to say something <i>was </i>worth it you would say <i>ça valait le coup (it was worth the effort).</i></p><p>And if you want to use the negative form, for example if you think a task was a waste of time you would say <i>ça ne vaut pas le coup.</i></p><p>An alternative to <i>ça vaut le coup</i> is the very similar <i>ça vaut la peine - </i>which literally means 'it's worth the pain' but which is used in the same way. </p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><p><i>C'est un des sites les plus visités du parc, et ça vaut le coup d'oeil </i>- It was one of the most visited sites in the park, and it was worth a visit. </p><p><i>Même si l'apprentissage semble difficile, la plupart d'entre elles disent que ça vaut le coup -</i> Even though it may seem hard to learn, most people agree that it was worth the effort.</p>