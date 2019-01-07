The jobs that are most in demand in each French region

Looking for a job in France can be tough, especially if you've only recently arrived and don't know where to start.

A new survey carried out by French online jobs platform Jobintree , might be of some use to you.

This study shows which jobs had the highest rate of recruitment in France's 13 regions during 2018.

To come up with the results the site used the 3.4 million jobs published on its platform last year to come up with a list of the top ten most sought after professionals in each French region.

Grand Est

In the eastern French region of Grand Est, which has 5.5 million inhabitants, the top three sectors that are recruiting in the region are mechanic, after-sales service and maintenance technician and customer advisor.

The top three were followed by administrative assistants, shop assistants, truck drivers, sales consultants, skilled construction workers, train drivers and production officers, the people who make sure everything on the production floor is working according to plan.

Photo: AFP

Hauts-de-France

Meanwhile in the northern Hauts-de-France region, which has more than six million inhabitants, the jobs with the highest level of recruitment were after-sales service and maintenance technicians, mechanics and mainline train drivers.

Making up the rest of the top ten were order pickers, a person who picks and delivers material needed for filling orders from storage, HR consultants, production officers, customer advisors, skilled construction workers, accountants and personal care assistants, for example the professionals who help the elderly.

Normandy

The jobs which saw the highest levels of recruitment in the northwestern region in 2018, according to the survey, were mechanics, after-sales service and maintenance technicians and heavy truck drivers.

These were followed by customer advisors, train drivers, skilled construction workers, administrative assistants, production officers, electricians and personal care assistants.

Ile-de-France

Meanwhile in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France, which has 12 million inhabitants, the jobs that saw the highest level of recruitment were of a slightly different nature to those elsewhere in the country.

In top place were pre-school assistants followed by teachers and administrative assistants, reflecting the less industrial nature of the region.

Making up the rest of the top ten were after-sales maintenance technicians, mechanics, accountants, customer advisors, personal care assistants, field salespeople -- salespeople who are responsible for contacting and selling goods and services to customers in their place of business or residence -- and sales assistants.

Photo: AFP

Brittany

The northwestern region of Brittany saw the highest levels of recruitment in the after-sales service and maintenance technician, mechanic and train driver professions.

These were followed by production officers, order pickers, customer advisors, skilled construction workers, personal care assistants, salespeople and HR consultants.

Pays de la Loire