On the agenda: What's coming up in France this week

Monday January 7th

The archbishop of Lyon, in central eastern France, is accused along with five others from his diocese of helping cover up abuse in one of the parishes in the area.

Photo: AFP

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo are set to pay homage to the victims of the January 2015 terror attacks at Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish Kosher store in the French capital.

The 6th international congress against sexual violence begins in Paris on Monday.

Wednesday January 9th

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit the Maison du handball (Handball centre) in the southeastern Paris suburb of Créteil along with the president of the French Handball Federation, Joel Delplanque and all the partners who contributed to the project.

The court of appeal is set to hear the case of the mother of Fiona, the five-year-old French girl who was killed back in 2013.

Cécile Bourgeon fooled France that her daughter was missing before breaking down and confessing that her boyfriend, who is also appealing, had in fact killed the child in a drunken rage.

Photo: AFP

Meanwhile, it's good news for any shopaholics out there -- or just anyone who likes a good bargain because Wednesday marks the beginning of the official winter sales across most of France, including in Paris.

Bernadette Chirac, the wife of former French President Jacques Chirac and retired French footballer Didier Deschamps will launch the 30th Operations Pieces Jaunes annual appeal to raise money for children's hospitals in France.

Thursday January 10th

Russian performance artist Pyotr Pavlensky will go on trial on Thursday after setting fire to the Banque de France building in Paris back in 2017.

The performance artist, who was granted political asylum in France, and his wife and partner, Oksana Shalygina were both charged with causing property damage that endangered the lives of others at the time.

Pyotr Pavlensky with his wife. Photo: AFP

Saturday January 12th

The most recent "yellow vest" protests are still making headlines but that hasn't stopped the group preparing for Act 9 this coming Saturday. So far not many details are known however an event created by one of the protest group's leaders Eric Drouet, who has so far been arrested twice, has seen 1,400 people say they will attend and 7,700 people say there are "interested". For the time being, the event is set to take place in the city of Bourges in central France "to confirm our unity and to allow everyone to be at equal distance leaving the big cities". Watch this space.

Sunday January 13th

The event will see the eye-catching vehicles drive 30 km around Paris and this year's theme is graphic novels which is sure to please adults and children alike.