Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

New Year blues: Sun disappears from skies over Paris

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
7 January 2019
15:27 CET+01:00
weather

Share this article

New Year blues: Sun disappears from skies over Paris
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
7 January 2019
15:27 CET+01:00
Parisians would be forgiven for thinking that the sun had still not come up in 2019.

That's because since New Year's Day the sun has only been seen for a grand total of 4 minutes in the skies over the French capital.

And that's apparently the gloomiest start to the year since 1990.

The average for the first week of the year is around 2 hours, according to BFM TV. 

So, why exactly has it been such a dreary few days in Paris?

Well apparently it's all down to an anticyclone which has pushed moisture and clouds down. 

"In recent days we have had winds coming from the north and north west, bringing air loaded with moisture from the North Atlantic whereas if we had east winds, it would be calmer and much sunnier," said Etienne Kapikia, a forecaster at France's national weather agency Météo France.
 
But while it looks like the capital could continue to suffer from a lack of sunlight for much of the coming week, there should be some sunny spells in the capital from Tuesday.

 

weather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Galette des Rois: All you need to know about the French tart for kings
  2. VIDEO: Frenchman who rained punches and kicks on riot police turns out to be former boxer
  3. The important changes for drivers in France in 2019
  4. VIDEO: Protesters attack French ministry with forklift truck
  5. What France plans to do to prevent migrants crossing to Britain by boat

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Galette des Rois: All you need to know about the French tart for kings
  2. VIDEO: Frenchman who rained punches and kicks on riot police turns out to be former boxer
  3. The important changes for drivers in France in 2019
  4. VIDEO: Protesters attack French ministry with forklift truck
  5. What France plans to do to prevent migrants crossing to Britain by boat

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

02/01
Art classes in Monflanquin (47150) starting February 2019.
20/12
Crate and Barrel dinnerware
13/12
Christmas Carol Service at St Gildas de Rhuys
12/12
Expat Career Coaching on call or online
12/12
EFT for Phobias, Fears, Anxiety, Cravings, Habits
05/12
Student room
View all notices
Post a new notice