'My anger boiled over': Yellow vest boxer explains reasons for violent assault on French police

<p>The man, named by French media as 37-year-old Christophe Dettinger, is a former heavyweight professional boxer who reportedly works for the local government in the Essonne area south of Paris.</p><p>Dettinger had been on the run since Saturday after he was filmed <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190106/video-man-who-attacked-french-riot-police-with-bare-fists-identified-as-boxer">landing several punches and kicks on policemen</a>, just a few hundred metres from the national parliament building.</p><p>On Monday morning Dettinger turned up at a French police station in Paris with his lawyer and handed himself in.</p><p>But before he surrendered to French police Dettinger made a video explaining his actions, that was posted on Facebook.</p><p>"I was tear gassed with my friend and my wife and the anger boiled over in me. I reacted badly," he said.</p><p>Dettinger said that he had participated in all the "yellow vest" protests in Paris and that he had witnessed the "repression" administered by French police towards protesters.</p><p>"I have seen people injured. I have seen pensioners tear gassed," he said before adding that he was neither extreme-right nor extreme left, simply "proud to be French".</p><p>He then appealed for protesters to continue their struggle albeit "peacefully".</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="476" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fgaelle.cordier%2Fvideos%2F10156377346169531%2F&show_text=0&width=267" style="border-width: initial; border-style: none; overflow: hidden;" width="267"></iframe></div><p>France's Interior Ministers Christophe Castander announced that he was immediately remanded in custody and "will now have to answer to these acts before the justice system".</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">L’individu qui a violemment attaqué samedi des gendarmes mobiles sur la passerelle Senghor s’est présenté aux enquêteurs de la sûreté territoriale de Paris.Il a été immédiatement placé en garde à vue et devra répondre de ses actes devant la Justice.</p>— Christophe Castaner (@CCastaner) <a href="https://twitter.com/CCastaner/status/1082234413382012929?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The shocking images went viral in France at the weekend, but Dettinger was quickly identified by French police.</p><p>"Sir, you knocked a colleague to the ground. You have been identified," said a tweet from France's SCPN police union said. "For a boxer, apparently you don't respect any of the rules. You are going to learn those of the criminal code."</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">A puño limpio hicieron retroceder a la policía en Francia:En una nueva jornada de protesta de los <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GiletsJaunes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GiletsJaunes</a>, mientras la policía reprimía en el puente peatonal Leopold-Sedar-Senghor, París, un boxeador (identificado como Christophe Dettinger) ayudó a repeler la represión 👊🏽 <a href="https://t.co/dA6ZK6zZ8Y">pic.twitter.com/dA6ZK6zZ8Y</a></p>— Vagabundo ilustrado (@vagoilustrado) <a href="https://twitter.com/vagoilustrado/status/1081719466839470081?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p><br style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;" /><br style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;" /><strong><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">'Surrender plea'</span></strong></p><p>The French boxing federation issued a statement condemning the violence, saying that it "ran completely contrary to the values of our sport."</p><p>"The French Boxing Federation sends its support to the family and loved ones of the officer who was a victim of this individual, but equally to all the security forces who have been on duty these last weeks," it said.</p><p>Dettinger's former coach, Jacky Trompesauce, had urged the father of three to give himself up to police after he was caught on camera on the Leopold-Sedar-Senghor bridge which links the Tuileries gardens to the Musee d'Orsay.</p><p>"There was something that set it off, which I learned overnight," Trompesauce told RMC radio on Monday morning. "There was a woman who was attacked by CRS (riot police)."</p><p>Attacking and injuring a police officer in France can lead to up to three years in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros (51,000 dollars), though sentences can be increased in certain circumstances.</p><p>Another video that shocked France from Saturday's <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190107/video-high-ranking-french-policeman-filmed-punching-p">protests was that of a high-ranking policeman throwing punches at several protesters in Toulon.</a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1546856114_police.toulon.yellow.violence.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 354px;" /></p><p>Around 50,000 protesters took to the streets again on Saturday in cities around France to protest the centrist government of President Emmanuel Macron, leading to clashes in Paris and Bordeaux.</p><p>Several men driving a forklift truck also smashed open the doors of the ministry of government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux in Paris, who denounced the break-in as an "unacceptable attack on the Republic".</p><p>Protests against fuel taxes began in rural and small-town France in late November, but then mushroomed into a wider revolt during December against the policies and governing style of 41-year-old Macron.</p><p>On Friday, Griveaux had denounced those still protesting as "agitators who want insurrection and, basically, to overthrow the government".</p>