French Expression of the Day: Plus ça change

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>plus ça change</i>?</strong></p><p>When you're sitting in a cafe in France with French friends the mood can turn pessimistic quite quickly and if it does then it's highly likely this expression will be used. </p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Plus ça change</i> literally means 'more it changes' which understandably won't make much sense to you if this is the first time you've come across it.</p><p>In fact, this is a very common way to shorten the longer expression <i>plus ça change, plus c'est la même</i> chose which means 'the more things change, the more they stay the same'.</p><p>And you may well have heard it said in English too.</p><p>In both languages the expression means the person who has used it is experiencing a certain kind of disillusionment or resignation. </p><p>For example it could be down to the fact that even though they have a new boss, the same old problems still exist in the team or that they have been visiting a psychologist but are still suffering from whatever it was that led them to book the appointments in the first place. </p><p>The expression is used on its own and is not considered to be slang. </p><p><strong>Alternatives</strong></p><div><i>Plus ça change, plus c'est pareil</i> - The more it changes, the more it's the same</div><p> </p><div><i>Plus ça change (et) moins ça change</i> - The more it changes (and) the less it changes</div><div><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank">For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</a></strong></div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1546876065_WOTDJan7.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 391px;" /></div>