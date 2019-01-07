Briton killed in accident at French Alps ski resort

<p>The 32-year-old Briton was knocked over and killed by a car at around 4am on Monday morning, <a href="https://www.ledauphine.com/haute-savoie/2019/01/07/a-morzine-un-pieton-britannique-percute-par-une-voiture">according to the local Dauphine Libere news site.</a></p><p>The fatal accident occurred on the D 228 road known as the Route de Bois-Venants.</p><p>Reports say the driver of the car was returning home to Thonon-les-Bains and did not see the pedestrian who was walking by the side of the road.</p><p>Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene but were unable to save the victim.</p><p>"We woke up to some very sad news this morning," tweeted the magazine Morzine Source.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We woke up to some very sad news this morning... 💔 <a href="https://t.co/6yHhfkJljh">https://t.co/6yHhfkJljh</a></p>— Morzine Source Mag (@MorzineSource) <a href="https://twitter.com/MorzineSource/status/1082227110536794114?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>An investigation into the incident has been opened by the gendarmes in the town of Montriond.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1546864223_morzine.map.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 442px;" /></p><p>Morzine is a popular ski resort in the Hautes Savoie area of the French Alps and is a particular favourite among Britons who head to the region every winter.</p><p>The town and its surrounding area is also home to hundreds of Britons who live in the region all year round.</p>