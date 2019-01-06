Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

VIDEO: Protesters attack French ministry with forklift truck

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 January 2019
09:54 CET+01:00

Share this article

VIDEO: Protesters attack French ministry with forklift truck
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 January 2019
09:54 CET+01:00
A French government minister had to be evacuated on Saturday when protesters smashed through the main gate of the ministry in Paris using a forklift truck during the latest "yellow vest" street demonstrations.

Videos posted on social media show the forklift truck ramming through the gates of the ministry forcing government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux and his aides to be hurriedly evacuated to a safe place.

The incident at the ministry for relations with parliament on Rue de Grenelle in central Paris occurred on Saturday afternoon after violence flared in parts of Paris during the latest yellow vest protests. 

The video shows an individual driving the fork-lift at speed towards the gates with another person stood on the back. A small crowd cheered as the gates were rammed open. 

Reports said individuals then went inside the ministry to smash cars and windows of the ministry. The truck was also used to target a number of banks of Rue de Grenelle in the 7th arrondissement of the city.

After the incident Griveaux said: "I was at my department this afternoon when "yellow vests" smashed the the gate with a construction machine found in the street, they also broke some windows and the Ministry's cars are unusable.

"We will not give in to the violence nor to those who call to overthrow the government," Griveaux added.

"It is the Republic that has been attacked, its institutions and the democratic form of government. I hope the internal CCTV cameras at the ministry will identify those responsible and punish them".

 

The minister had been a target for the "yellow vests" anger after he denounced those still protesting as "agitators who want insurrection and basically to overthrow the government".

 

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Galette des Rois: All you need to know about the French tart for kings
  2. French Tradition: Who should I be giving a New Year's tip to in France?
  3. Could this EU Green Card save freedom of movement for Britons in Europe?
  4. Battling Brexit: How a group of Brits in Europe took on the fight for citizens' rights
  5. Act VIII: What to expect from the 'yellow vest' protests in France this Saturday

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Galette des Rois: All you need to know about the French tart for kings
  2. French Tradition: Who should I be giving a New Year's tip to in France?
  3. Could this EU Green Card save freedom of movement for Britons in Europe?
  4. Battling Brexit: How a group of Brits in Europe took on the fight for citizens' rights
  5. Act VIII: What to expect from the 'yellow vest' protests in France this Saturday

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

02/01
Art classes in Monflanquin (47150) starting February 2019.
20/12
Crate and Barrel dinnerware
13/12
Christmas Carol Service at St Gildas de Rhuys
12/12
Expat Career Coaching on call or online
12/12
EFT for Phobias, Fears, Anxiety, Cravings, Habits
05/12
Student room
View all notices
Post a new notice