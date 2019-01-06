VIDEO: Frenchman who fought riot police with his fists turns out to be boxer

<p>The video of the man who repeatedly launched punches at French riot police during skirmishes on a bridge in central Paris on Saturday went viral.</p><p>As riot police struggled to prevent yellow vest protesters from crossing the Leopold-Sédar-Senghor bridge several protesters can be seen forcing officers back.</p><p>After officers use batons and tear gas spray to keep the crowd back the individual is seen jumping over a barrier and throwing numerous punches at a riot police officer who along with his colleagues is forced to retreat.</p><p>The man is wearing a black hat, gloves and coat rather than a yellow vest, then tells police they should be "ashamed".</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">A puño limpio hicieron retroceder a la policía en Francia:En una nueva jornada de protesta de los <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GiletsJaunes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GiletsJaunes</a>, mientras la policía reprimía en el puente peatonal Leopold-Sedar-Senghor, París, un boxeador (identificado como Christophe Dettinger) ayudó a repeler la represión 👊🏽 <a href="https://t.co/dA6ZK6zZ8Y">pic.twitter.com/dA6ZK6zZ8Y</a></p>— Vagabundo ilustrado (@vagoilustrado) <a href="https://twitter.com/vagoilustrado/status/1081719466839470081?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>In another video of the scuffles on the bridge he can be seen kicking a policeman in the head while he lies on the ground.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This weekend in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paris</a> : Police are beaten down to the ground by individuals on the bridge Léopold-Sédar-Senghor <a href="https://t.co/QlknKbdG3w">pic.twitter.com/QlknKbdG3w</a></p>— Carl Zha (@CarlZha) <a href="https://twitter.com/CarlZha/status/1081627987122868224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 5, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>After the videos were widely exchanged on social media police tweeted out that they had identified the man and he was in fact a former professional boxer.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Monsieur, vous qui avez frappé un collègue à terre, vous êtes identifié. Pour un boxeur, vous ne respectez apparement pas beaucoup de règles. Nous allons vous apprendre celles du code pénal. <a href="https://twitter.com/EmmanuelMacron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EmmanuelMacron</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/EPhilippePM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EPhilippePM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CCastaner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CCastaner</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NunezLaurent?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NunezLaurent</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DGPNEricMorvan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DGPNEricMorvan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/prefpolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@prefpolice</a> <a href="https://t.co/zBNcD9kWMs">pic.twitter.com/zBNcD9kWMs</a></p>— Commissaires Police Nationale SCPN (@ScpnCommissaire) <a href="https://twitter.com/ScpnCommissaire/status/1081629611719606274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 5, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>"Sir, you who punch a colleague on the ground, you have been identified. For a boxer, you do not respect a lot of rules. We will teach you those of the penal code," tweeted a police union.</p><p>French interior minister Christophe Castaner later described the violent attack as"cowardly and intolerable" and tweeted that he contacted the public prosecutor to open an investigation into the incident.</p><p>Many on social media took a different view of the incident, labelling the boxer, identified online as Christophe Dettinger, as a hero of the movement and pointed to the man incidents of alleged police violence during recent weeks.</p>