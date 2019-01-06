Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

VIDEO: Frenchman who fought riot police with his fists turns out to be boxer

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 January 2019
10:35 CET+01:00

Share this article

VIDEO: Frenchman who fought riot police with his fists turns out to be boxer
Photo: Screengrab
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 January 2019
10:35 CET+01:00
An individual who was caught in a viral video fighting French riot police with his fists as violence flared during the latest yellow vest protests in Paris on Saturday has been identified as a professional boxer.

The video of the man who repeatedly launched punches at French riot police during skirmishes on a bridge in central Paris on Saturday went viral.

As riot police struggled to prevent yellow vest protesters from crossing the Leopold-Sédar-Senghor bridge several protesters can be seen forcing officers back.

After officers use batons and tear gas spray to keep the crowd back the individual is seen jumping over a barrier and throwing numerous punches at a riot police officer who along with his colleagues is forced to retreat.

The man is wearing a black hat, gloves and coat rather than a yellow vest, then tells police they should be "ashamed".

In another video of the scuffles on the bridge he can be seen kicking a policeman in the head while he lies on the ground.

After the videos were widely exchanged on social media police tweeted out that they had identified the man and he was in fact a former professional boxer.

"Sir, you who punch a colleague on the ground, you have been identified. For a boxer, you do not respect a lot of rules. We will teach you those of the penal code," tweeted a police union.

French interior minister Christophe Castaner later described the violent attack as"cowardly and intolerable" and tweeted that he contacted the public prosecutor to open an investigation into the incident.

Many on social media took a different view of the incident, labelling the boxer, identified online as Christophe Dettinger, as a hero of the movement and pointed to the man incidents of alleged police violence during recent weeks.

 

 

 

 

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Galette des Rois: All you need to know about the French tart for kings
  2. French Tradition: Who should I be giving a New Year's tip to in France?
  3. Could this EU Green Card save freedom of movement for Britons in Europe?
  4. Battling Brexit: How a group of Brits in Europe took on the fight for citizens' rights
  5. Act VIII: What to expect from the 'yellow vest' protests in France this Saturday

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Galette des Rois: All you need to know about the French tart for kings
  2. French Tradition: Who should I be giving a New Year's tip to in France?
  3. Could this EU Green Card save freedom of movement for Britons in Europe?
  4. Battling Brexit: How a group of Brits in Europe took on the fight for citizens' rights
  5. Act VIII: What to expect from the 'yellow vest' protests in France this Saturday

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

02/01
Art classes in Monflanquin (47150) starting February 2019.
20/12
Crate and Barrel dinnerware
13/12
Christmas Carol Service at St Gildas de Rhuys
12/12
Expat Career Coaching on call or online
12/12
EFT for Phobias, Fears, Anxiety, Cravings, Habits
05/12
Student room
View all notices
Post a new notice