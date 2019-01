The French will celebrate Epiphany this Sunday (January 6th) by eating a pastry fit for kings.

So, why not join them? Here are two recipes so that you can make your very own Galette des Rois.

To start off, here’s a basic recipe thanks to the site Anglophone Direct. Good luck and bon appétit!

Galette des Rois

(Photo: EL Padawan/Flickr)

INGREDIENTS

2 sheets ready rolled puff pastry

140g ground almond

75g soft butter

80g sugar

3 egg whites

1 yolk

Mix the butter and the sugar until the mix whitens, then add the beaten eggs and the ground almond. Mix well.

In the middle of the first sheet of puff pastry, pour the mix. Lay the second sheet on top, and roll the sides of the sheets together towards the inside to seal the galette.

With a knife, draw diagonal lines in both direction (so that they cross each other) to create the pattern.

Then with a brush, spread the yolk on the whole cake to give it a golden colour.

Put in an oven for 30 minutes at 200 degrees Serve hot - but it is excellent cold too.

But if you're feeling more adventurous, here's a recipe for a chocolate and almond version courtesy of Florence Richomme who runs the MyParisianKitchen website.

RECIPE

Preparation time: 20 min

Baking time: 30 min

Quantity: 8 shares

Specific equipment: eventually piping bag and pastry brush (but you can do without)

INGREDIENTS

Chocolate almond cream

100g unsalted butter at room temperature

100g caster sugar

2 eggs

100g almond flour

45g cocoa powder (sugar free)

Pastry cream

250 ml milk

2 egg yolks

50g sugar

25g flour (may be replaced by cornflour)

For assembling

2 rolls puff pastry

1 egg beaten to glaze

1 lucky charm and 1 crown

Photo: MyParisianKitchen