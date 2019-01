Why do I need to know meilleurs vœux?

If you live in France or have visited over the festive period and in the new year you'll no doubt be familiar with this phrase but it can be useful during the rest of the year as well.

What does it mean?

Meilleurs vœux literally means "best wishes" however its meaning all depends on context.

When used at this time of year meilleurs vœux means "happy new year" so don't be surprised if you're hearing it a lot at the moment probably from friends, colleagues and people you cross regularly in everyday life.

Similarly when used in December it means "season's greetings".

If someone does say it to you it's normal to say the phrase right back to them.

But meilleurs vœux can be used all year round either on its own or as part of a set phrase.

For example, you can end a letter with the phrase Je vous adresse mes meilleurs vœux (Please accept my best wishes) or you could wish someone a speedy recovery by saying Meilleurs vœux de prompt rétablissement.

How do I use meilleurs vœux?

Meilleurs vœux! - Happy New Year!

Meilleurs vœux de bonne et heureuse année! - Best wishes for a good and happy new year!