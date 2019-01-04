Act VIII: What to expect from the 'yellow vest' protests in France this Saturday

Several "yellow vest" social media groups are busy organising demonstrations across France for Act VIII this Saturday (January 5th) in the hope that, with the festive period out of the way, people will be ready to rejoin the ranks of the gilets jaunes.

Drouet, who was released on Thursday has called on "yellow vests" to protest at the Place de la Bourse, home of the historical Paris stock exchange in the 2nd arrondissement of the French capital. Meanwhile another group is calling for a demonstration at the Trocadero in the 16th arrondissement and Place de la République, as well as in other locations that will be revealed at the last moment.

Police will no doubt be uncertain of how seriously to take these locations after the surprise protest at Montmartre on December 22nd during Act VI of the demonstrations. A protest was originally planned for Versailles before the location was changed at the last minute.

And perhaps more worryingly for the government is that some of the online groups have called for an "end to pacifism" and a "hardening" of the movement.

On Thursday, France en Colere (Angry France) -- one of the "yellow vest" social media groups led by Drouet -- issued an angry open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron in response to the French leader's New Year's Eve address in which Macron acknowledged the "anger" among anti-government protesters but warned that hateful speech and actions would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile Priscillia Ludosky, one of the other prominent figures of the movement, has called on gilets jaunes to meet on Saturday at 2 pm at the Hotel de Ville in central Paris for a speech in response to the president's speech.

The gathering will be followed by a march to the National Assembly.

This Saturday will also see the first women's yellow vest event which is set to take place at 11 am in the French capital.

The regions

Protests are also being prepared elsewhere in France, with tens of thousands of people expressing interest in each of these events and a few hundred saying they will attend.