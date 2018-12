As the violence increases, one of the officers pulls out his gun.

Eventually the police officers escape, with two of them on the same bike, while the third motorbike remains on the ground.

The three officers were blocking one of the roads leading to the Champs-Elysees in the 8th arrondissement of Paris where about 2,000 yellow vests were marching when they became a target.

The incident took place at about 5.30 pm on Saturday after a day of mostly calm "yellow vest" protests in the French capital and elsewhere across France.

The violence was captured on video by a journalist who was present at the scene and the images quickly went viral.