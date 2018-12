The British government is stepping up its preparations for a no-deal Brexit given uncertainty around whether Prime Minister Theresa May will be able to get her Withdrawal Agreement backed by parliament.

The seemingly increasing prospect of a no-deal Brexit has left Britons in Europe in yet more anxious limbo. As well as their future rights in their adopted countries being up in the air, many have had to delay booking travel arrangements for fear that flights or cross-Channel rail services may by impacted in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

This week the government tried to reassure passengers due to travel between Britain and the EU after March 29th - the day when Britain will officially leave the EU, by publishing a new no-deal notice on the subject.

"UK citizens planning a trip to the EU and EEA before 29th March 2019 do not need to take action. In the event that the UK leaves the EU without a deal on 29th March 2019, some things may change for passengers travelling to and within the EU and the EEA," said the government's no-deal notice.

The government believes that from March 29th "flights should continue as today" mainly "because both the UK and the EU want flights to continue without any disruption".

Nevertheless, in a sign that the British government is not totally confident of securing a smooth transition in the skies after Brexit passengers are advised to "check online for the latest travel information" before they leave for the airport.

Passengers are also told that on flights departing from the UK they will have the same rights "as apply today" and EU law will continue to apply for flights to and from the EU.

But again passengers are warned to take the necessary travel insurance and to "check and understand the terms and conditions of their booking".

Eurostar and Eurotunnel services

For Eurostar and Eurotunnel services that link northern France to the UK the no-deal notice carried no mention that services "should continue as today" like there was for flights.

The government says: "From March 29th 2019, if there is no EU Exit deal, your rights as a rail passenger using either domestic or cross-border rail services will remain unchanged. Passengers on cross-border rail services will continue to be protected by the EU regulation on rail passengers’ rights, which will be brought into UK law."

But again passengers are warned to "take out appropriate travel insurance" and to check up-to-date departure information before leaving for the station.

It was a similar message for anyone travelling by ferry or coach between the UK and the EU.

However a Eurostar spokesperson told The Local that the company envisages services continuing as normal. Although talks are ongoing.

"At this point in time, we plan and expect to maintain services on the existing basis and timetable following Brexit. We are having constructive conversations with the governments on Brexit and will continue to do so," said the spokesperson.

"We understand that the government is pursuing bilateral agreements to secure continuity of services, and that such agreements would apply even in the event of a “No Deal” Brexit.

"We are working closely with the governments to make preparations to ensure we continue to operate with this outcome."

Have your travel plans been affected by the prospect of a no-deal Brexit? Please get in touch at news.france@thelocal.com